There was cause for celebration in L-L League girls’ basketball action on Tuesday. Not because anyone wrapped up a championship or hit a milestone number. But because one local team picked up a long overdue, much-needed victory. That, and more, in the roundup, with some news and notes …

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Octorara 43, Garden Spot 29 — Go crazy, Atglen. Your Braves are in the win column for the first time as a full-time L-L League member. After Octorara struggled through a 0-22 debut season last winter, the host Braves finally churned out their first L-L League dub on Tuesday, outscoring the Spartans 31-18 in the second half to snap a 25-game skid since joining the league full-time prior to the start of the 2018-19 school year. Jamera Brown led the way with 18 points for coach Scott Forman’s club, which trailed 8-4 after the first quarter before picking up speed. Octorara (1-1, 1-4) led 12-11 at the break, and then went 12-7 in the third to open up some breathing room. Erin Gonzalez (11 points) and Olivia Usner (10 points) paced Garden Spot (0-2, 2-4).

In another Section 3-4 crossover game, Lancaster Catholic turned up its pressure defense during a game-changing second-half run and topped Solanco. Here’s the game story …

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 62, Annville-Cleona 39 — The host Braves wasted no time, racing out to a 21-4 first-quarter lead and a 35-13 halftime cushion as PV (2-1, 4-2) kept the Little Dutchmen winless. Clara Neff (14 points) and Bethany Bills (11 points) led the Braves’ balanced offensive attack, while Emily Brightbill (11 points) and Josie Clay (season-high 10 points) paced A-C (0-2, 0-5), which had a 22-point fourth-quarter run, but couldn’t catch the Braves.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Ephrata at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Lancaster Catholic at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Octorara at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Lancaster Country Day at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon Catholic at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

