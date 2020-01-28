Just four games on Monday’s L-L League girls’ basketball slate — all of the nonleague variety. Two league teams earned victories; two suffered setbacks. The two victors both snapped losing skids. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables and links …

L-L League folks - Just a thought: How about at all the girls and boys basketball games on Tuesday, the student sections wear Kobe Bryant jerseys or Lakers jerseys or purple and gold. Tell your friends ... #LLsports #PaGirlsHoops — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) January 28, 2020

Octorara 50, Upper Perkiomen 37 — The Braves are back in the win column. Jamera Brown bucketed a season-high 19 points, Jasyah James chipped in with 11 points, and Octorara went on the road and snapped its 13-game losing streak. It was the Braves’ second victory as a full-time member of the L-L League, and first win since Dec. 17. Monday, Octorara sprinted to a 20-6 first-quarter lead and built a 30-18 lead at the half and never looked back.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS

Annville-Cleona 50, Lancaster County Christian 11 — The streak is over. Sarah Speraw paced a balanced attack with a career-high 11 points, and the Little Dutchmen went on the road and snapped their 9-game losing skid. A-C opened the game on a 15-2 run, and then outscored LCC 14-0 in the second quarter for a safe and sound 29-2 halftime lead. The Dutchmen (2-17) then used a 10-2 third-quarter clip to ice the game and get back in the W column for the first time since Dec. 27. Josie Clay and Makenzie Drane pitched in with 8 points apiece for A-C.

York Suburban 55, Pequea Valley 51 — The host Braves were within 48-42 after three quarters, but the Trojans — No. 6 in the D3-5A power rankings — fended off PV at the wire. The Braves (13-5) saw their 3-game winning streak come to a halt; still, PV is 9-2 in its last 11 games, and is No. 3 in the D3-3A power rankings. Monday, Bethany Bills (12 points), Caroline Horst (11 points) and Abbey Leslie (10 points, three 3-pointers) paced the Braves. … Horst is up to 932 career points, as the senior closes in on the 1,000-point milestone.

Littlestown 48, Columbia 38 — The host Crimson Tide was within 25-20 at the half, but the Thunderbolts outscored Columbia 23-18 in the second half and won it. Audreanna Frazier scored 12 points for the Tide (6-12). … Frazier is scoring at a 12.6 clip over the last five games, including a season-high 17 points in a win over Brandywine Heights last week.

* The mega game on Tuesday’s schedule is in Section 1, where Hempfield visits Manheim Township in a potential clinch game for the Black Knights; Hempfield (10-0 league) is two games clear of Township (8-2) with three games to go, so the Knights would clinch their first section championship since 2005 with a victory. Hempfield edged Township 30-28 in Landisville back on Jan. 10. … Also circle the Elco at Northern Lebanon game in Section 4; the Raiders are two games behind the second-place Vikings, and need a victory for any chance to get to second place before the end of the regular season on Feb. 4. Elco and Northern Lebanon are both chasing first-place Lancaster Catholic, which can clinch no worse than a tie for the section title on Tuesday with a home crossover win vs. Lampeter-Strasburg.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Ephrata at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Lampeter-Strasburg at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Columbia at Linden Hall, 6:30 p.m.

