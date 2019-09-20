Octorara High School alum and Harcum College men’s basketball standout Dom London has decided on his next destination.

London, a Class of 2018 Octorara grad, has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Florida Gulf Coast University, where he’ll continue his education and hoops career after one more season at Harcum.

“I kind of just wanted to figure out where I wanted to go,” London said by phone Thursday. “I was waiting until I was comfortable going somewhere. FGCU felt like home.”

London finished as Octorara’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,244 career points, about three-quarters of those coming in the 2017-18 campaign. And most of them were scored in the highly-competitive Ches-Mont League in District One.

Octorara joined the Lancaster-Lebanon League the next season. And although London never played in the L-L League, his mom lives in Lancaster County’s Sadsbury Township while his dad lives in Lampeter. And he's cousins with new McCaskey football coach Sam London.

Despite his eye-popping numbers at Octorara, London’s 6-foot stature and low grade-point average kept big-name college programs from being interested. So London instead went to Harcum, a high-level junior college program just outside of Philadelphia.

Off the court, London turned out his grades at Harcum, while on the court he averaged 14.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists to lead Harcum to a 24-8 record. He also drilled 89 3-pointers, the third-highest single-season output in program history. Six games he put up 20-plus points, including a career-high 32

It was enough to earn an invite to the JA45 event in Florida in July. The event brings together the top 45 junior college players to compete over a two-day period. London scored 27 in the first of two games, then followed up with 15 points, five assists and three rebounds in the second game.

A week later, London had received athletic scholarship offers from a dozen mid-major D-I programs, including FGCU. London said Thursday he’s currently at “close to 26 offers.”

NCAA rules require London to play two seasons at Harcum before transferring to a D-I program. So he has the upcoming 2019-20 seasons at Harcum yet, and thus could’ve held off on giving a verbal commit for several more months. But he wants his recruitment off his plate.

“I wanted to not have the stress throughout the season,” London said. “We (Harcum) have eight or nine sophomores. So I really want to focus on just helping my teammates out.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Florida Gulf Coast gained notoriety six years ago as a No. 15-seed in the NCAA tournament with a first-round upset of No. 2 Georgetown followed by a second-round victory over No. 7-seed San Diego State. Both wins came inside Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. The Eagles fell to No. 2 Florida in the Sweet Sixteen.

“I remember watching them when they were in March Madness,” London said. “Once they reached out to me I knew already who they were. It was kind of surprising they were interested in me.”

Over the last six seasons, FGCU has twice won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament to advance to the NCAA tournament. The Eagles went 14-18 last season.

“They just have a winning program,” London said. “It felt like best fit because I can come in and contribute and do what I do. Their game style is up-paced and that’s how I like to play. ...I did want to stay closer to home but when my family and I went down to Florida it seemed like the best opportunity basketball-wise and to get an education as well.”