Two college golfers, Michael O’Brien and Zachary Barbin, will play for the Philadelphia Amateur championship Saturday at Lancaster Country Club.

O’Brien, who lives in Cincinnati, beat Matt Mattare of Saucon Valley in a match-play semifinal Wednesday. Earlier, O’Brien beat ex-college teammate, and housemate this week, Richard Riva, 7 and 6.

Barbin won the other semi Wednesday, beating Brian Gillispie 4 and 3.

The final, over 36 holes, will begin at 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

O’Brien, who was born in Philly, just graduated from St. Joseph’s University. He has college golf eligibility remaining, and plans to use it at Florida Gulf Coast University starting in the fall.

“It kind of stunk that somebody had to lose,’’ O’Brien said of the match with his buddy Riva. “It would have been nice to come down to the 18th green. But I’ve played with him 100 times. I knew he didn’t have his best stuff today.’’

O’Brien had his best stuff, and needed it, against Mattare. O’Brien holed his second shot for an eagle on the second hole of their match, birdied the third to take a two-up lead, and rode it home.

Both players made exactly one bogey, both at the par-4 ninth.

Barbin, from Elkton, Md., plays at Liberty University. Unlike O’Brien, he had some history with L.C.C. before this week, having tied for low amateur in the 2018 Pennsylvania Open held here.

Barbin has also finished second in the Delaware Amateur and reached the semis, and was qualifying medalist, at the Maryland Amateur, also in 2018.

Barbin was impressive Wednesday. He won his quarterfinal 6 and 5, and beat a Golf Association of Philadelphia veteran, Gillispie, after Gillispie took down a top gun, Jeff Osberg of Pine Valley, in the quarters.

Riva, a Lancaster Catholic/St. Joe’s grad, was the only player entered in both the Philly and Lanco Amateur, the latter to be played Friday and Saturday at Tanglewood Manor.

“It’d be great if we could be sitting around here Saturday night with a couple of big trophies,’’ O’Brien said.