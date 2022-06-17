On June 17, 1994 O.J. Simpson became a fugitive. Charged with the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, the former football star was supposed to turn himself in.

Instead, he took off resulting in one of the most watched events in TV history. Simpson, who was a superstar running back with the Buffalo Bills after winning the Heisman Trophy at Southern Cal and later an actor, fled in the back seat of a white Ford Bronco driven by his best friend and former teammate Al Cowlings.

The slow-speed chase, which lasted about 45 minutes, saw the Bronco followed by a phalanx of the police cars over California highways near Los Angeles. It ended at Simpson's mansion where he surrendered to police.

It's estimated the that 95 million people watched the chase live on TV.

Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges but later was found responsible for Brown and Goldman's death in a civil case.

Here is video, which includes the 911 call that helped police find O.J., a portion of the slow-speed 45-minute chase, some of Simpson's friends trying to talk him in to giving up and the chase finale at Simpson's mansion.

And here is Simpson in police custody, handcuffed following the chase.