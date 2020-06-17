Police Pursuit Policies

**ADVANCE FOR MONDAY, July 30 - FILE ** A white Ford Bronco, driven by Al Cowlings and carrying O.J. Simpson, is chased by police cars as it travels on a southern California freeway in Los Angeles in this June 17, 1994, file photo. The Los Angeles area was ground zero for the 1990s debate over police chases. Restrictions now used in many police agencies on chases started gaining steam in the mid-1990s when, many officers acknowledge, chases were a seldom-questioned part of police culture.(AP Photo/Joseph Villarin)

 Joseph R. Villarin

On June 17, 1994 O.J. Simpson became a fugitive. Charged with the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, the former football star was supposed to turn himself in.

Instead, he took off resulting in one of the most watched events in TV history. Simpson, who was a superstar running back with the Buffalo Bills after winning the Heisman Trophy at Southern Cal and later an actor, fled in the back seat of a white Ford Bronco driven by his best friend and former teammate Al Cowlings.

The slow-speed chase, which lasted about 45 minutes, saw the Bronco followed by a phalanx of the police cars over California highways near Los Angeles. It ended at Simpson's mansion where he surrendered to police.

It's estimated the that 95 million people watched the chase live on TV.

Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges but later was found responsible for Brown and Goldman's death in a civil case.

Here is video, which includes the 911 call that helped police find O.J., a portion of the slow-speed 45-minute chase, some of Simpson's friends trying to talk him in to giving up and the chase finale at Simpson's mansion.

And here is Simpson in police custody, handcuffed following the chase.