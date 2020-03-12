Officials from the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation announced the cancellation of the New Balance Nationals Indoor track and field championships late Wednesday night, citing concerns due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak.

The meet, which was scheduled to run Friday through Sunday at The Armory in New York, included championship events that featured six Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes. Among those scheduled to compete in championship-level events were McCaskey's Dejon Manning (60-meter dash), Ephrata's Tyler Shue (800-meter run), Cedar Crest's Gwyneth Young (3,000-meter run) and Manheim Township's Sydney Horn (pole vault). Solanco's Katie Urbine also scheduled to compete in the Emerging Elite division of the girls 60-meter dash, and Lampeter-Strasburg's Colin Whitaker was scheduled to compete in the Emerging Elite boys 1-mile run.

The NSAF released updates March 4, Saturday and Tuesday outlining the decision-making process behind whether to cancel the meet. The national indoor meet was to run as scheduled. After consulting the Center for Disease Control, the NSAF made the decision to cancel the annual national indoor championships.

“It’s the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make," said meet director Jim Spier in a press release from NSAF.

