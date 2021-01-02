"I guess everybody needs to continue to carry this narrative that Notre Dame is not good enough," Brian Kelly said Friday.

The Irish had just lost to Alabama in a semifinal of college football’s national championship playoff. It was 31-14, so Notre Dame covered the spread.

How sad is that?

It’s not really a narrative. Notre Dame isn’t good enough. Outside of college football’s Big Three, neither is anyone else.

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are a combined 136-15 since 2017.

Notre Dame is 43-8 since 2017. In BCS bowls and playoff games in the playoff era, the Irish are 0-7.

“We’re no. 4,’’ doesn’t resonate, but that’s what Notre Dame has become, and it’s a lot closer to No. 5 then it is to No. 1-2-3.

Honestly, that’s what Notre Dame has risen to. From 1997, when Lou Holtz resigned as head coach of the Irish, through 2010, when Kelly took over, Notre Dame went 91-68.

The Irish got to the BCS (pre-playoff) national championship game in 2013 and got blasted by Bama, 42-14. The Tide was a big, physical defense-and-ground game outfit than, and the story was that Kelly needed to recruit size and strength and toughness.

He did that.

Friday night, Alabama ran around and past Notre Dame. Speed was the glaringly obvious, critical difference, even as the Irish held Bama under 35 points, the first time anyone’s done that since 2018.

Nick Saban would probably still rather beat you up. But he has gone over to the other side so well that the best player in the country, Bama WR DeVonta Smith, wasn’t even the best player on his team at his position until Jaylen Waddle went down for the year with an injury.

"Everybody has the same problem that I do," Kelly said. "Tackling those guys."

So the next mountain, for Kelly, is recruiting throwers and catchers.

We’re talking about Notre Dame, really, only because of its history, because America is in the entrenched habit of thinking of it as the New York Yankees of college football.

But Notre Dame is also a small (less than 9,000 undergraduates), private school with elite admissions standards. The last time a school like that not called Notre Dame was a Natty was 1927. Yale.

The last time Notre Dame won one was 1988, under Holtz. Legend holds that Holtz took the job with a coach-friendly AD, Dick Rosenthal, and the understanding that he’d be able to recruit the kind of players needed to win it all.

In 1986, Holtz’ second year, Notre Dame accepted recruits who fell below the academic requirements of NCAA Proposition 48. One of them was Tony Rice, the starting quarterback on the 1988 team.

By 1990, Rosenthal was out in lieu of Mike Wadsworth, and Holtz resigned. 1986 was the only year the school took Prop 48s, even though Rice graduated and remains a Fighting Irish legend.

In 1994, Don Yeager and Douglas Looney published a bestselling book, “Under the Tarnished Dome,’’ which recounted how Notre Dame compromised its principles under Holtz.

I had a radio show then. I had Looney on, and some Subway Alumni called in to attack him as if he was plotting the overthrow of the United States.

In 2004, on another radio show, Irish legend Paul Hornung said Notre Dame’s admissions standards were too high and that, "We must get the black athlete if we're going to compete."

Hornung quickly backed away from that hideous statement, but claimed that Holtz, near the end of his tenure, showed Hornung a list of the top 50 high school players in the country at the time. Holtz said he could recruit only three of them.

This is the glaring hole in our understanding of college sports: the admissions office. What role does it play in recruiting? How does the role change not only from school to school but year to year, AD to AD, university president to university president?

It seems plausible that Alabama and Clemson and Ohio State can recruit some players what Notre Dame can’t, but how many? How do we quantify it?

"Notre Dame Nation, you guys can get some sleep," Kelly said Friday. "Recharge your batteries, and we're gonna get ourselves back in this position again.”

I’m sure that will calm everyone down.