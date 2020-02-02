The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday. Here are four notes on the upcoming tournaments.
Top seeds
The No. 1 seeds in both the Bears Division playoffs and Viola Division playoffs were runners-up a year ago. Palmyra (15-2-0-1) captured the top seed in the quest for the Bears Cup after falling to Hershey in last year's title tilt. West Shore (16-2-0-0), with players from Red Land and Cedar Cliff, clinched the top spot among teams vying for the Viola Cup after suffering a setback to Warwick in last year's championship game.
Schedule and format
The seven-team Bears Division playoffs and he five-team Viola Division playoffs are scheduled to open with a pair of play-in games Wednesday. The Bears Division play-in game, scheduled for 6:15 p.m., features No. 4 Lower Dauphin (12-6-0-0) hosting No. 5 Manheim Township (5-13-0-0) at Twin Ponds. In the Viola Division play-in game, scheduled for 8:45 p.m., No. 6 Annville-Cleona (11-7-0-0), hosts No. 7 Central York (10-8-0-0).
Wednesday's winners advance to the double-elimination stage of their respective tournaments, which culminate with a pair of championship games — for the Bears Cup and the Viola Cup — scheduled for Feb. 28 at Hersheypark Arena.
Here is what we’ve all been waiting for - the official CPIHL Playoff Brackets for the Bears and Viola Divisions! Best of luck to all those teams who battled to make the postseason! #RoadToHersheyparkArena pic.twitter.com/uFH4Is76c1— CPIHL Hockey (@CPIHLOfficial) February 1, 2020
Shootouts
Teams tied at the end of regulation during the playoffs will play in a five-minute, four-on-four, sudden-death overtime period. If the game remains tied at the end of the overtime period, a five-person shootout will be used to determine a winner. For championship games, teams will play in 16-minute sudden-death overtime periods until a goal is scored.
Local teams
Manheim Township represents the only Lancaster County team in the Bears Division playoffs. The Blue Streaks clinched their playoff berth with a win over Cumberland Valley in Friday's regular-season finale.
The Viola Cup playoffs feature Lancaster County teams in No. 4 Hempfield (12-6-0-0), which also includes players from Conestoga Valley, and No. 5 Warwick (10-5-2-1). They're scheduled to face off in a first-round game scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday at Lancaster Ice Rink.
Lebanon County's teams include Annvile-Cleona and No. 3 Cedar Crest (14-4-0-0), which also ices players from Elco, Lebanon and Lebanon Catholic. The Falcons are set to face the Annville-Cleona/Central York winner in a game scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday at Klick Lewis Arena.