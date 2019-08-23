From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

It’s Game Day. Hallelujah. Week 1 is here, front and center, as all 24 L-L League football teams set sail on their 2019 excursions tonight. John Walk and I will be coming to you live from Witmer, where Conestoga Valley will host Penn Manor in a nonleague scuffle. We’ll have the scoreboard post up and running on LancasterOnline, with updates from all the games around the league — plus a live post, with our Twitter updates from the games we’re covering, and we’ll be at a lot of them. So stay tuned for that tonight, and throughout the season as we cover the L-L League. For now, three more notables as the new season kicks off:

1. No official word just yet who will be behind center for Cedar Crest on Friday night when the Falcons welcome Lebanon for the annual Cedar Bowl fete. Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin listed three juniors on his preseason depth chart in Chris Danz, Dalton Reinhart — no relation to yours truly — and Tyrese Stewart. Danz went to the Manning Passing Academy down in Louisiana this summer, and he was groomed for the starting gig last year by backing up all-star Logan Horn. Danz completed three passes for 21 yards and he rushed for 54 yards and a TD in back-up duty last fall. But he suffered an injury this summer. If he can’t go against the Cedars, Wildasin said Reinhart and/or Stewart would be ready to play. Keep an eye on that in South Lebanon on Friday night when the Falcons do battle with the Cedars for the 48th time in that series.

2. There are plenty of sure-handed wideouts due back in the L-L League this season, but is there a team with more returning vet wide receivers than Manheim Township? QB Harrison Kirk, a Colgate pledge, will have four experienced, home-run-threat flank kids back from last year’s 10-win team at his disposal: Brett Benjamin (37-595, 4 TD), Mickey Stokes (19-281, 5 TD), Anthony Ivey (17-265, 1 TD) and Jon Engel (11-103, 1 TD) are all back to run pass patterns and drive opposing cover-corners batty. That’s a combined 84 receptions for 1,244 yards and 11 TD grabs among that fearsome foursome. Talk about familiarity. FYI: Engle is a Lafayette commit, and Ivey, just a sophomore, already has offers from Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Opposing D-back types beware. Township could be a royal pain through the air if that group is clicking.

3. Speaking of familiarity … We’ve already given Warwick’s offense a ton of preseason pub. But don’t overlook the Warriors’ returning defensive stalwarts, including three tackle-machine linebackers in the middle of the D: Senior MLB Jonathan Forbes (48 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery last year), senior OLB David Hnasko (42 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 sack) and senior OLB Austin Bufis (43 tackles, 7 for losses, 1 fumble recover, 1 forced fumble) can all flow and stuff ball-carriers. Is Warwick going to score a ton of points and light up scoreboards all over the L-L League? Yeah, probably. But if the Warriors want a repeat Section 1 championship — shared or outright — and to make a deeper postseason trip, they’re going to have to stop people and win the close games. That’s where Forbes, Hnasko and Bufis, for starters, come in.

