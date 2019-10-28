Below is a recap of notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League football alums in last Saturday’s (Oct. 26) college football games. It includes 42 players on 21 college teams.

They are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elco, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor, Pequea Valley, Warwick or Wilson.

Of the players listed, four posted career-highs or career firsts and three others posted season-highs.

...

Central Connecticut State University sophomore linebacker Foday Jalloh (Wilson) made two tackles in Saturday’s 28-0 win over Long Island University to help the Blue Devils improve to 7-1 overall, 3-0 Northeast Conference.

Davidson (NC) University sophomore punter Evan Pritchard (Hempfield) averaged 41.7 yards on three punts, with one landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, in Saturday’s 27-21 loss to Marist.

Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks and made two field goals (29 yards and 24 yards) in Saturday’s 37-34 loss at Toledo.

Kent State (Ohio) University redshirt-junior punter Derek Adams (Manheim Central) averaged 44.4 yards on seven punts, with two dropping inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and one going more than 50 yards, in Saturday’s 23-16 loss to Miami (Ohio).

Temple University redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley (Warwick) went 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks, and redshirt-freshman wide receiver Jose Barbon (Conestoga Valley) made a 10-yard reception in Saturday’s 63-21 loss to Central Florida.

Colgate University freshman linebacker Tyler Flick (Manheim Central) made a tackle in Saturday’s 31-10 loss at Holy Cross.

East Stroudsburg University sophomore wide receiver/kick returner Rece Bender (Manheim Township) had a career-high 77 receiving yards on four catches to go along with career-highs in returns (four) and returns yards (69), and teammate Isaiah Reigel (Wilson) made a tackle in Saturday’s 28-21 loss to West Chester.

Shippensburg University sophomore kicker David Shank (Elizabethtown) made a 27-yard field goal and averaged 34.6 yards on five punts, with two dropping inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and redshirt-freshman linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) made four tackles in Saturday’s 55-5 loss at Kutztown.

Kutztown University freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) made three catches for 61 yards and a TD, and sophomore wide receiver Mason McElroy (Wilson) made two catches for 37 yards in Saturday’s 55-5 win over Shippensburg to help the Golden Bears improve to 8-0 overall, 5-0 PSAC.

Millersville University senior wide receiver Tyrell Wickersham (Hempfield) made two catches for 17 yards and gathered 59 return yards on four total returns, redshirt-junior d-lineman Lucas Bush (Annville-Cleona) made a season-high seven tackles, redshirt-senior outside linebacker Zach Button (Wilson) made five tackles with a pass breakup, and junior d-lineman A.J. McCloud (Manheim Township) made his first career fumble recovery in Saturday’s 34-10 loss to Shepherd.

Bloomsburg University redshirt-sophomore d-back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) made three tackles in Saturday’s 54-27 win over Lock Haven to help the Huskies improve to 3-5 overall, 2-3 PSAC.

Lock Haven University redshirt-sophomore quarterback Kyle Knight (Elco) completed 12 of 19 passes for 197 yards and one TD to go along with 31 rushing yards on 13 attempts with a rushing score, freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) went 1-for-2 on extra-point kicks and averaged 53 yards on three kickoffs, and freshman punter Gage Ocker (Cedar Crest) averaged 53 yards on five punts in Saturday’s 54-27 loss at Bloomsburg.

Slippery Rock University junior d-end Garrett de Bien (Cedar Crest) made four tackles in Saturday’s 41-6 win over Clarion to help The Rock improve to 8-0 overall, 5-0 PSAC.

Albright University senior o-lineman Ethan Jones (Garden Spot) again started at left tackle, providing protection for backup quarterback Todd Shelley (Lampeter-Strasburg), who completed three of five passes for 55 yards, including a season-long 47-yard completion, in Saturday’s 59-34 loss to Widener.

Franklin & Marshall College freshman kicker Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) made a game-tying 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and hit an extra-point kick in overtime of Saturday’s 17-10 double-OT loss to Dickinson. Also, Diplomats’ sophomore d-lineman Ben Wright (Penn Manor) made a career-high three tackles and F&M sophomore d-lineman Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) made two tackles in the defeat.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt-freshman d-lineman Drake Puffenbarger (Manheim Township) made two tackles, including a sack, in Saturday’s 35-0 win over Gannon to help the Crimson Hawks improve to 7-1 overall, 4-1 PSAC.

Juniata College freshman wide receiver Zebulon Fisher (Garden Spot) had a five-yard reception in Saturday’s 32-28 loss to Moravian.

King’s College sophomore running back Quincy Clark (Lancaster Catholic) had 12 carries for 11 yards and two receptions for 19 yards in Saturday’s 39-15 loss to Stevenson.

Stevenson University senior d-back Kobe Bolanos (Cedar Crest) made two tackles in Saturday’s 39-15 win over King’s College to help the Mustangs improve to 5-2 overall, 4-1 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Lebanon Valley College junior o-linemen George Thompson (Northern Lebanon) and Dakota Johnson-Ortiz (Warwick) both started up front, providing protection for junior QB Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central), who completed 12 of 25 passes for 97 yards and three interceptions in Saturday’s 51-3 loss to Delaware Valley. Kegarise also made his first career start at free safety and and made a career-high six tackles, while junior wide receiver Andrew Olson (Elco) had a 3-yard reception, sophomore wide receiver Cameron Niemeyer (Lampeter-Strasburg) made two catches for 34 yards, junior inside linebacker Tyler Lutz (Manheim Central) made a team-high seven tackles, sophomore d-tackle Brandon Brubaker (Cocalico) made six tackles, junior outside linebacker Tyler Gerhart (Warwick) made two tackles, junior inside linebacker Travis Fischer (Garden Spot) made one tackle.

Wilkes University senior linebacker Gabe Allgyer (Pequea Valley) made five tackles and junior linebacker Gregory Chrysler (Donegal) made a season-high two tackles in Saturday’s 36-35 overtime win at Misericordia to help the Colonels improve to 6-1 overall, 4-1 Middle Atlantic Conference.