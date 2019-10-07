Below is a recap of some notable performances of Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in college football games from last week. It includes names of 36 players across 22 college teams. Of those listed, it includes alums from the following programs: Cedar Crest, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Pequea Valley, Warwick and Wilson.
Davidson (NC) University sophomore punter Evan Pritchard (Hempfield) averaged 41 yards on two punts in Saturday’s 42-31 win at Morehead State to help the Wildcats improve to 4-1 overall, 1-0 Pioneer Football League.
Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) made a 42-yard field goal an extra-point kick and averaged 58.5 yards on four kickoffs in Saturday’s 42-16 loss at Central Michigan.
Kent State (Ohio) University redshirt junior punter Derek Adams (Manheim Central) averaged 47.2 yards on six punts, with a long of 51 yards, in Saturday’s 48-0 loss at Wisconsin.
University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) gathered seven tackles and had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in Saturday’s 26-10 win over Elon to help the Wildcats improve to 3-2 overall, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association. Check out the comments on the highlight video of the interception...
EVAN HORN TO THE HOUSE! THIRD PICK OF THE AFTERNOON AND THE 'CATS LEAD 20-10!#CAAFB #GraniteStrong #BeTheRoar pic.twitter.com/z8wcMcBDjG— UNH Football (@UNH_Football) October 5, 2019
Temple University redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley (Warwick) made a 29-yard field goal and a season-best 39-yard field goal and was 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks, and redshirt-freshman wide receiver Jose Barbon (Conestoga Valley) had a 10-yard reception in last Thursday’s 27-17 win at East Carolina to help the Owls improve to 4-1 overall, 1-0 American Athletic Conference.
Johnson C. Smith (NC) University Kyaire Bynum (McCaskey) made four tackles in Saturday’s 26-19 win over Lincoln to help the Golden Bulls improve to 2-3 overall, 1-1 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
East Stroudsburg University sophomore wide receiver/kick returner Rece Bender (Manheim Township) had two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown, and averaged 11 yards on two kickoff returns, and junior defensive end Isaiah Reigel (Wilson) made a tackle in Saturday’s 50-7 win over Millersville to help the Warriors improve to 5-0 overall, 2-0 PSAC.
Millersville University redshirt junior quarterback Collin Shank (Lampeter-Strasburg) made 10 of 22 completions for 112 passing yards and a touchdown, redshirt-senior outside linebacker Zach Button (Wilson) made two tackles, and freshman linebacker Nick Johnson (Wilson) made a career-high seven tackles in Saturday’s 50-7 loss at East Stroudsburg.
Shippensburg University sophomore kicker/punter David Shank (Elizabethtown) went 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks, averaged 57.5 yards on four kickoffs and 33.2 yards on eight punts, and redshirt-freshman linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) had four tackles with a forced fumble and one interception in Saturday’s 29-21 loss to West Chester.
Bloomsburg University redshirt-sophomore defensive back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) made four tackles in Saturday’s 27-17 loss to Kutztown.
Kutztown University sophomore wide receiver Mason McElroy (Wilson) and freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) each had two receptions for 19 yards in Saturday’s 27-17 win at Bloomsburg to help the Golden Bears improve to 5-0 overall, 2-0 PSAC.
Slippery Rock University junior defensive end Garrett De Bien (Cedar Crest) had four tackles with one sack in Saturday’s 45-14 win at Mercyhurst to help The Rock improve to 5-0 overall, 2-0 PSAC.
Albright University sophomore quarterback Todd Shelley (Lampeter-Strasburg) two of five passes for 11 yards, protected up front by starting senior left tackle Ethan Jones (Garden Spot), in Saturday’s 50-45 loss at FDU-Florham.
Alvernia University sophomore linebacker CJ Zimmerman (Lancaster Catholic) made four tackles in Saturday’s 45-12 loss at Wilkes.
Franklin & Marshall College freshman kicker Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) averaged 54.4 yards on two kickoffs, and sophomore d-lineman Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) made five tackles in 49-6 loss to Muhlenberg.
Grove City College sophomore Cam Roth (Garden Spot) had one 20-yard kickoff return in Saturday’s 29-26 win over Carnegie Mellon to help the Wolverines improve to 3-2 overall, 2-0 Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt-freshman d-lineman Drake Puffenbarger (Manheim Township) made two tackles, including one sack, in Saturday’s 17-6 win over California University of Pennsylvania.
Juniata College sophomore d-lineman Ethan Hurst (Manheim Township) made four tackles, freshman wide receiver Zeb Fisher (Garden Spot) had a five-yard reception, and senior Alex Flocken (Cedar Crest) had an 8-yard rushing attempt in Saturday’s 28-14 win at McDaniel to help the Eagles improve to 2-3, 2-2 Centennial Conference.
King’s College sophomore running back Quincy Clark (Lancaster Catholic) had 53 total yards on three kickoff returns in Saturday’s 22-16 loss at Misericordia.
Lock Haven University freshman quarterback Gage Ocker (Cedar Crest) completed seven of 14 passes for 114 yards, one TD and two interceptions, to go along with 63 rushing yards on 15 attempts and a rushing score, freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) averaged 54.8 yards on five kickoffs with one touchback and one tackle, and redshirt-freshman d-back Jaime Rodriguez-Vega (McCaskey) made a tackle in last Thursday’s 62-28 loss to Shepherd.
McDaniel College sophomore kicker/punter Peyton Denlinger (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks and averaged 32.3 yards on four punts in Saturday’s 28-14 loss to Juniata.
Stevenson University senior d-back Kobe Bolanos (Cedar Crest) made three tackles and had one pass breakup in Saturday’s 36-10 over Widener to help the Mustangs improve to 3-2 overall, 2-1 Middle Atlantic Conference.
Wilkes University senior linebacker Gabe Allyger (Pequea Valley) and junior linebacker Gregory Chrysler (Donegal) each made one tackle in Saturday’s 45-12 win over Alvernia to help the Colonels improve to 4-0 overall, 2-0 Middle Atlantic Conference.