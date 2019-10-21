Below is a recap of some notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in last Saturday’s college football games. It includes 38 players on 20 teams. The players are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Elco, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley, Warwick, or Wilson.

Four players notched career-highs while four others had season-highs...

Central Connecticut State sophomore linebacker Foday Jalloh (Wilson) made a season-high 11 tackles in Saturday’s 52-14 win over Bryant to help the Blue Devils improve to 6-1 overall, 2-0 Northeast Conference.

Davidson (NC) University sophomore kicker/punter Evan Pritchard (Hempfield) averaged 37.5 yards on eight kickoffs in Saturday’s 49-19 win at Jacksonville to help the Wildcats improve to 5-2 overall, 2-1 Pioneer Football League.

Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) made a 31-yard field goal and a 28-yard field goal, went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks, and averaged 65 yards on seven kickoffs, with four touchbacks, in Saturday’s 34-27 win over Western Michigan to help the Eagles improve to 4-3 overall, 1-2 Mid-American Conference.

Kent State (Ohio) University redshirt junior punter Derek Adams (Manheim Central) averaged 29.8 yards on four punts, landing one inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, in Saturday’s 45-38 loss at Ohio.

University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) made nine tackles in Saturday’s 16-10 loss at Delaware.

Temple University redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley (Warwick) went 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks, and redshirt-freshman wide receiver Jose Barbon (Conestoga Valley) made a career-long 24-yard catch in Saturday’s 45-21 loss at SMU.

East Stroudsburg University sophomore wide receiver/returner Rece Bender (Manheim Township) had a 28-yard catch and gathered 56 yards on two kickoff returns in Saturday’s 22-17 loss to Bloomsburg.

Bloomsburg University redshirt-sophomore defensive back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) made two tackles in Saturday’s 22-17 win at East Stroudsburg to help the Huskies improve to 2-5 overall, 1-3 PSAC.

Slippery Rock University junior d-end Garrett De Bien (Cedar Crest) made three tackles, including one sack, in Saturday’s 41-30 win at Edinboro to help The Rock improve to 7-0 overall, 4-0 PSAC.

Shippensburg University sophomore kicker/punter David Shank (Elizabethtown) went 3-for-4 on extra-point kicks, averaged 61.6 yards on five kickoffs with one touchback, and averaged 33.7 yards on three punts with two landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, redshirt-freshman linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) made four tackles, including one sack, in Saturday’s 27-0 win over Millersville to help the Raiders improve to 2-5 overall, 2-2 PSAC.

Millersville University senior wide receiver Tyrell Wickersham (Hempfield) had two catches for nine yards and gathered 51 yards on three kickoff returns, senior outside linebacker Zach Button (Wilson) made 10 tackles, including his first sack of the season, and junior d-lineman A.J. McCloud (Manheim Township) and redshirt-junior d-lineman Lucas Bush (Annville-Cleona) each made one tackle in Saturday’s 27-0 loss at Shippensburg.

Stevenson University senior d-back Kobe Bolanos (Cedar Crest) made two tackles with one pass breakup in Saturday’s 55-7 win over Albright to help the Mustangs improve to 4-2 overall, 3-1 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Franklin & Marshall College freshman punter Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) averaged 39.8 yards on four punts, and sophomore d-lineman Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) made five tackles in Saturday’s 20-17 win at Johns Hopkins.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt-freshman d-lineman Drake Puffenbarger (Manheim Township) made three tackles in Saturday’s 59-21 win at Clarion to help the Crimson Hawks improve to 6-1 overall, 3-1 PSAC.

Juniata College sophomore d-lineman Ethan Hurst (Manheim Township) made two tackles in Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Gettysburg.

King’s College sophomore running back Quincy Clark (Lancaster Catholic) set career-highs in carries (10) and rushing yards (88), with a career-long 30-yard carry, in Saturday’s 35-28 win over Alvernia to help the Monarchs improve to 3-2 overall, 1-2 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Kutztown University freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) made four catches for 76 yards, including a career-long 42-yard reception, and sophomore wide receiver Mason McElroy (Wilson) had a 12-yard reception and 4-yard rushing attempt in Saturday’s 35-12 win at Lock Haven to help the Golden Bears improve to 7-0 overall, 4-0 PSAC.

Lock Haven University redshirt-sophomore QB Kyle Knight (Elco) completed 11 of 22 passes for 113 yards with one TD and one interception to go along with 58 rushing yards on 16 attempts, freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) averaged 55.7 yards on three kickoffs, freshman punter Gage Ocker (Cedar Crest) averaged 33.3 yards on six punts in Saturday’s 35-12 loss to Kutztown.

Lebanon Valley College junior o-linemen George Thompson (Northern Lebanon) and Dakota Johnson-Ortiz (Warwick) started, providing protection for junior QB Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central), who completed 16 of 24 passes for 194 yards and one TD to go along with 50 rushing yards on 14 carries, including a season-long 21-yard rushing attempt, junior wide receiver Andrew Olson (Elco) made two catches for a career-high 62 yards, including a career-long 43-yard reception, sophomore wide receiver Cameron Niemeyer (Lampeter-Strasburg) had a 9-yard catch, junior inside linebacker Tyler Lutz (Manheim Central) made seven tackles, junior outside linebacker Tyler Gerhart (Warwick) made three tackles, junior Travis Fischer (Garden Spot) gathered 50 yards on his first punt return of the season, sophomore cornerback Grant Gaumer (Elizabethtown) made two tackles with two pass breakups, sophomore d-tackle Brandon Brubaker (Cocalico) made two tackles, including one sack and a pass breakup, in Saturday’s 41-35 win at Widener to help the Dutchmen improve to 3-3, 2-3 Middle Atlantic Conference.

Wilkes University senior linebacker Gabe Allyger (Pequea Valley) made eight tackles and a fumble recovery in Saturday’s 42-0 loss to Delaware Valley.