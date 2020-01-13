Below is a recap of notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in last week’s men’s college basketball action. In all, it includes 33 players on 23 teams.

Those players combined for 524 points, 236 rebounds, 108 assists, 53 steals and 24 Blocks in action from the week of Jan. 6.

Of those, twelve players set season-highs, including five who set career-highs, highlighted by Penn State Berks sophomore Jared Houck (Lampeter-Strasburg) dropping a career-high 39 points over the weekend, the fourth-highest single-game total in program history. Meanwhile, Hobart College senior Tucker Lescoe (Cocalico) became the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

Overall, the players mentioned below are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cocalico, Donegal, Elco, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor or Solanco.

***

Lafayette College junior forward Dylan Hastings (Solanco) had four points, five rebounds, five blocks, one assist and a steal in his second start of the season in Wednesday’s 82-64 Patriot League win over Holy Cross. ...Hastings had two rebounds and an assist in Saturday’s 65-62 Patriot League win at Loyola to help the Leopards improve to 10-5 overall, 2-2 conference.

Colgate University freshman Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) dished out an assist in six minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 92-70 Patriot League win over Loyola to help the Raiders improve to 12-4 overall, 3-0 conference.

Lancaster City native Michal Seals had 17 points, four assists, one rebound and a steal in Wednesday’s 90-73 Mountain East Conference win over Davis & Elkins College. ...Seals sunk a pair of free-throws with seven seconds remaining that proved to be the game-winners in Saturday’s 85-84 Mountain East Conference win at West Virginia Wesleyan. Seals finished with 15 points, seven assists and a rebound in the victory, which helped the Yellow Jackets improve to 10-3 overall, 5-3 conference.

Hobart College senior Tucker Lescoe (Cocalico) set the new program record for career 3-pointers made in Friday’s 66-53 Liberty League win over RIT. He came into the game at 242 career 3-pointers made and hit his third 3-ball of the game in the first half, breaking the previous mark of 244 set in 2002. He finished with 14 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Senior teammate Matt Walsh (Manheim Central) also pulled down a pair of rebounds in three minutes of action off the bench. ...Lescoe had 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in Saturday’s 74-65 Liberty League win at Ithaca to help the Statesmen improve to 11-1 overall, 5-0 conference.

Lock Haven University freshman Eli Washington (Hempfield) had logged season-highs in assists (five) and steals (three) to go along with three points, and a pair of assists in his second career start of Monday’s 77-73 loss at Kutztown. ...Washington had 11 points and a rebound in Saturday’s 73-72 PSAC win at Shepherd to help the Bald Eagles improve to 6-7 overall, 3-6 conference. It was Washington’s fourth game this season in which he finished in double-figures scoring.

Northern Vermont University freshman Dashaun Archer (Annville-Cleona) pulled down a rebound in four minutes of action off the bench in Monday’s 85-61 loss to SUNY Delhi. ...Archer had one rebound, one steal and a block in five minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 95-60 loss to Farmington.

Cairn University senior Julian Collazo (Lancaster Mennonite) had 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a pair of steals in Tuesday’s 69-66 loss at Saint Elizabeth. ...Collazo had three points, five rebounds and three assists in Thursday’s 100-72 Colonial States Athletic Conference win at Bryn Athyn to help the Highlanders improve to 6-7 overall, 3-1 conference. ...Collazo had 16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in Saturday’s 104-99 Colonial States Athletic Conference loss.

Elizabethtown College senior Connor Moffatt (Hempfield) had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, sophomore Aidan Trynosky (Cocalico) had three points, one rebound and a steal in 14 minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 78-74 overtime win over Lancaster Bible College to help the Blue Jays improve to 7-4 overall.

Lancaster Bible College sophomore Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot) scored a career-high 27 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and a steal, senior Luke Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg) had two points, one rebound and a block and freshman Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg) pulled down a pair of rebounds in six minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 78-74 overtime loss at Elizabethtown. ...Shewbridge had 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, Beers had four points, one rebound and an assist, junior Tyler Hilton (Hempfield) had four points and a rebound in 10 minutes of action off the bench, and Stoltzfus had two points and six rebounds in eight minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 69-54 Northeast Athletic Conference win over Keuka....Shewbridge had 17 points, two assists, two steals and a rebound, Beers had eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist, Hilton had two points and two assists in 11 minutes of action off the bench, and Stoltzfus had two points and a block in Sunday’s 73-59 Northeast Conference win over Wells to help the Chargers improve to 4-8 overall, 2-1 conference.

Alvernia University sophomore Avery Walker (Donegal) had 10 points and tallied a season-high six assists and matched a season-high in blocks (three) to go along with six rebounds and a pair of steals in Wednesday’s 77-57 Commonwealth Conference win over Stevenson to help the Golden Wolves improve to 7-6 overall, 3-2 conference. ...Walker had seven points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in Saturday’s 76-72 Commonwealth Conference loss at Lebanon Valley College.

King’s College senior Joe Lonardi (Elizabethtown) nabbed a steal in four minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 81-59 MAC Freedom loss at Eastern. ...Lonardi had two points and four rebounds in nine minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 76-59 loss to DeSales.

Lebanon Valley College senior Justin Baker (Lebanon) had 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals in Wednesday’s 92-83 loss to Hood. ...Baker had seven points, seven rebounds, one assist and a steal in Saturday’s 76-72 Commonwealth Conference win over Alvernia to help the Dutchmen improve to 6-8 overall, 1-4 conference.

Lock Haven University freshman Eli Washington (Hempfield) had 12 points and set career-highs in rebounds (six) and steals (four) to go along with a pair of assists, and senior Damian Washington (Garden Spot) had two rebounds and dished out an assist in seven minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 79-59 PSAC win over Mansfield to help the Bald Eagles improve to 5-7 overall, 2-6 conference.

Messiah College sophomore Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon) had three points, one rebound and an assist in 13 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 79-74 Commonwealth Conference loss at Widener. ...Light had five points, one rebound and a steal in Saturday’s 71-57 loss at Arcadia.

Delaware Valley University freshman Dwayne Caine, Jr. (Lancaster Catholic) had four points and four rebounds in 12 minutes of action off the bench in Wednesday’s 85-73 MAC Freedom loss at Stevens. ...Caine had a career-high 10 points and a career-high three assists to go along with one rebound, one block and a steal in a career-high 26 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 59-57 MAC Freedom win over Eastern to help the Aggies improve to 5-7 overall, 1-1 conference.

Penn State Berks sophomore Jared Houck (Lampeter-Strasburg) had season-highs in points (25), rebounds (seven), assists (four) and steals (two), freshman Xavian Rodriguez (Ephrata) had season-highs in points (15), rebounds (seven) and assists (three) to go along with a steal, and freshman Jeff Lorah (Elco) had 10 points, six rebounds, a season-high four assists and a steal in Wednesday’s 89-85 loss at Valley Forge. ...Houck had five points, a season-high eight assists, two rebounds and a steal, Rodriguez had 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal, and Lorah had 19 points, a season-high three steals, two rebounds and a pair of assists in Saturday’s 90-71 loss to Morrisville State. ...Houck had a career-high 39 points, four rebounds and two assists, Rodriguez had 13 points, a season-high nine rebounds, three assists, one block and a steal, and Lorah had 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Sunday’s 107-93 loss to Cazenovia. Houck’s 39 points was the fourth-highest single-game total in program history.

Franklin & Marshall College junior Brian Hines (Manheim Township) had 11 points, five rebounds and a block in Thursday’s 63-50 Centennial Conference win over McDaniel to help the Diplomats improve to 6-6 overall, 2-3 conference. ...Hines had 19 points, five rebounds, a season-high two steals and a block in Saturday’s 68-53 Centennial Conference loss.

Gettysburg College senior Nick Lord (Penn Manor) had two points, four rebounds and a pair of assists in Thursday’s 78-66 Centennial Conference win over Ursinus to help the Bullets improve to 9-3 overall, 3-2 conference. ...Lord had five points, three rebounds and two assists in Saturday’s 94-65 loss at Haverford.

Washington College sophomore Dilyn Becker (Ephrata) had six points, six rebounds and an assist in Thursday’s 72-51 loss at Haverford. ...Becker had six points, a season-high nine rebounds and a season-high five assists to go along with one steal and a block in Saturday’s 86-83 OT loss to No. 16 Johns Hopkins.

Ithaca College junior Bryan Karl (Hempfield) had five points in 14 minutes of action off the bench in Friday’s 92-50 Liberty League win over Skidmore to help the Bombers improve to 7-2 overall, 3-0 conference. ...Karl had 10 points and a rebound in 15 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 74-65 loss to Ithaca. It’s Karl’s third game this season in which he finished in double-figures scoring.

Penn College junior Damon Kreider (Solanco) had seven points, three rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 88-81 loss to Cazenovia. ...Kreider had four points, three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of action off the bench in Sunday’s 76-71 loss to Morrisville.

Harcum College sophomore Dom London (Octorara alum, D-I Florida Gulf Coast commit) had 17 points, five assists and two rebounds in Wednesday’s 114-75 win over Harford to help the Bears improve to 15-2 overall. ...London had 30 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals in Saturday’s 107-60 win over Morris to help the Bears improve to 16-2 overall.

Copper Mountain (Calif.) College sophomore Marc Hall (Lancaster Mennonite) had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal in Wednesday’s 86-83 loss at San Bernardino Valley. ...Hall had nine points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and a block off the bench in Saturday’s 74-73 loss to Victory Valley.

Northampton Community College freshman Ben Sandberg (Lampeter-Strasburg) made his collegiate debut with six points in four minutes of action off the bench, and freshman Brian McKenzie (McCaskey) had three points and two rebounds in 13 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 83-59 Region 19 win over Valley Forge to help the Spartans improve to 14-1 overall, 11-1 conference.

Thaddeus Stevens Community College sophomore Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) had 20 points, seven rebounds, sophomore Tyler Owens (McCaskey) had 14 points, 11 rebounds, and freshman Chase Broderick (Lampeter-Strasburg) had nine points, five rebounds in Tuesday’s 69-49 win over Penn State Lehigh Valley.