Below is a recap of some notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in last Saturday’s college football games from Sept. 28. It includes 37 players on 18 teams. And involves alums of the following L-L programs: Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Elco, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Township, Manheim Central, Northern Lebanon, Penn Manor, Warwick and Wilson.
University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) made four tackles with one sack and a pass breakup in Saturday’s 23-6 win over Duquesne to help the Wildcats improve to 2-2 overall.
Temple University redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley (Warwick) went 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks and made a 34-yard field goal in Saturday’s 24-2 win over Georgia Tech to help the Owls improve to 3-1 overall.
East Stroudsburg sophomore wide receiver/kick return Rece Bender (Manheim Township) had 30 receiving yards on a season-high three receptions along with a 28-yard kickoff return, and junior defensive end Isaiah Reigel (Wlson) made three tackles with a pass breakup and a blocked field goal in Saturday’s 63-14 win at Lock Haven to help the Warriors improve to 4-0 overall, 1-0 PSAC.
Lock Haven University redshirt-sophomore quarterback Kyle Knight (Elco) was 7-for-15 with 147 passing yards and gathered 31 rushing yards on 11 attempts, freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) averaged 156 yards on three kickoffs, freshman punter Gage Ocker (Cedar Crest) averaged 33.6 yards on seven punts with one touchback in Saturday’s 63-14 loss to East Stroudsburg.
Shippensburg University sophomore kicker/punter David Shank (Elizabethtown) went 3-for-4 on extra-point kicks, made a 28-yard field goal, averaged 59.8 yards on three kickoffs and had one 39-yard punt that dropped inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and redshirt-freshman linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) made five tackles with one sack in Saturday’s 30-15 win over Bloomsburg to help the Raiders pick up their first win of the year, improving to 1-3 overall, 1-0 PSAC.
Bloomsburg University redshirt-sophomore d-back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) had eight tackles in Saturday’s 30-15 loss to Shippensburg.
Millersville University redshirt junior quarterback Collin Shank (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 15-for-30 with 172 passing yards and one TD, senior wide receiver/returner Tyrell Wickersham (Hempfield) had 142 yards on eight kickoff returns, redshirt junior defensive lineman Lucas Bush (Annville-Cleona) had seven tackles and redshirt senior Zach Button (Wilson) made four tackles in Saturday’s 48-7 loss to West Chester.
Slippery Rock University junior defensive end Garrett De Bien (Cedar Crest) made four tackles, and redshirt-senior running back Nassir Weaver (Lancaster Catholic) had 19 rushing yards on five carries in Saturday’s 55-14 win at Seton Hill to help The Rock improve to 4-0 overall, 1-0 PSAC.
Albright University senior lineman Ethan Jones (Garden Spot) started at left tackle while sophomore quarterback Todd Shelley (Lampeter-Strasburg) completed nine of 24 passes for 101 yards and one TD and three INTs to go along with seven rushing yards on seven attempts in Saturday’s 55-7 loss to Delaware Valley.
Alvernia University sophomore linebacker CJ Zimmerman (Lancaster Catholic) made four tackles in Saturday’s 41-13 loss to Widener.
Franklin & Marshall College freshman kicker Jack Rodenberger (Manheim Township) was 1-for-2 on extra-point kicks and averaged 54.3 yards on three kickoffs, junior wide receiver Grant Gale (Penn Manor) had two receptions for 17 receiving yards and one TD, sophomore wide receiver Mack Focht (Garden Spot) had one two-yard reception and sophomore d-lineman Peyton Snopek (Lancaster Catholic) made a career-high six tackles with one sack in Saturday’s 42-13 loss at Susquehanna.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt-freshman d-lineman Drake Puffenbarger (Manheim Township) made three tackles with one sack in Saturday’s 56-24 win at Mercyhurst to help the Hawks improve to 4-0 overall.
Juniata College sophomore d-lineman Ethan Hurst (Manheim Township) made three tackles in Saturday’s 42-5 loss to Muhlenberg.
King’s College sophomore running back Quincy Clark (Lancaster Catholic) had 19 rushing yards on five carries in Saturday’s 19-13 win over Lycoming to help the Monarchs improve to 3-0 overall, 1-0 Middle Atlantic Conference.
Kutztown University sophomore wide receiver Mason McElroy (Wilson) had a career-high six receptions with 59 receiving yards and one TD, while freshman wide receiver Jake Novak (Manheim Central) had 39 receiving yards on three catches in Saturday’s 34-27 win at Shepherd to help the Golden Bears improve to 4-0 overall.
Lebanon Valley College junior quarterback Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central) completed 22 of 40 passes for 252 yards, two TDs and one INT to go along with 54 rushing yards on 18 attempts with one TD, sophomore wide receiver Cameron Niemeyer (Lampeter-Strasburg) had career-highs in receptions (six), receiving yards (88) and TD catches (two), junior wide receiver Andrew Olson (Elco) had 11 receiving yards on two catches, senior tight end Tyler Melhorn (Warwick) had an eight-yard reception, sophomore d-tackle Brandon Brubaker (Cocalico) had a career-high 11 tackles with one sack, and junior o-linemen George Thompson (Northern Lebanon) and Dakota Johnson-Ortiz (Warwick) both started in Saturday’s 35-32 double-overtime loss at Misericordia.
McDaniel College sophomore kicker/punter Peyton Denlinger (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 2-for-4 on extra-point kicks, made two field goals (27 yards, 28 yards), and averaged 33.6 yards on five punts, with one landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, in Saturday’s 32-22 win over Gettysburg to help the Green Terror improve to 3-1 overall.
Stevenson University senior d-back Kobe Bolanos (Cedar Crest) made two tackles in Saturday’s 49-15 win at FDU-Florham to help the Mustangs improve to 2-2 overall.