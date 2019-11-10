The college basketball season kicked off last week. Below is a recap of some notable performances of Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in those contests.
In all, the wrapup includes 16 players on 11 teams (fifteen of those are L-L alums). Together, they combined for 219 points, 79 rebounds, 35 assists and 21 steals across 17 games, going 10-7 in those contests. One player even put up a career-high in points in a season-opener.
Those listed below are alums of Donegal, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon, Manheim Central, McCaskey or Solanco.
***
Saint Joseph’s University junior forward Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) had the go-ahead bucket in the final minutes of Tuesday’s 86-81 season-opening win over Bradley. Funk finished with seven points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal. ...Funk had seven points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in Sunday’s 82-69 loss at Old Dominion.
Lafayette College junior forward Dylan Hastings (Solanco) had two points, two rebounds and one block in 10 minutes of action off the bench in Tuesday’s 65-63 season-opening win over Columbia. ...Hastings collected four rebounds in 11 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 73-72 loss at St. Francis Brooklyn.
Colgate University freshman guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield) scored his first collegiate points with one bucket and one rebound in nine minutes off the bench in Wednesday’s season-opening 80-75 win over NJIT.
Lancaster native Michal Seals had 10 points, five rebounds and one assist in his debut for NCAA Division II West Virginia State University in Friday’s season-opening 90-88 win over Elizabeth City. ...Seals had five points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal in Saturday’s 99-93 win over Livingstone to help the Yellow Jackets improve to 2-0.
Alvernia University sophomore guard Avery Walker (Donegal) had two points and one rebound in Friday’s season-opening 69-64 loss to Gwynedd Mercy.
King’s College senior Joe Lonardi (Elizabethtown) had seven points, eight rebounds and one assist in Friday’s 70-66 season-opening win over PSU Hazleton.
Lebanon Valley College senior Justin Baker (Lebanon) scored a career-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in Friday’s season-opening 77-72 loss at Haverford.
Washington (Md) College sophomore guard Dilyn Becker (Ephrata) had three points, three assists and a steal in 14 minutes off the bench in Friday’s season-opening 77-75 win at St. Mary’s. ...Becker had five points, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes of action off the bench in Saturday’s 74-47 loss to Randolph-Macon. ...Becker had four points and one assist off the bench in Sunday’s 87-56 exhibition loss at Navy.
Penn State York sophomore John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 13 points, three rebounds, one assist, one block, sophomore Brad DaBella (Ephrata) had four points, two rebounds and a steal, and sophomore Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central) had five points, two rebounds and an assist in Friday’s season-opening 89-85 loss to Johnson & Wales. ...PSU York sophomore John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite) had 14 points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals, sophomore Brad DaBella (Ephrata) had 11 points, two rebounds and one assist, and sophomore Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central) had three points and three rebounds in Saturday’s 72-52 win over Williamson to help the Lions improve to 1-1 overall.
Thaddeus Stevens College sophomore Tyler Owens (McCaskey) had 12 points, sophomore Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) had 17 points and freshman Chase Broderick (Lampeter-Strasburg) had nine points in Thursday’s 72-60 loss to Montgomery College. ...Thaddeus Stevens College sophomore Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) had 15 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals, sophomore Tyler Owens (McCaskey) had six points, 13 rebounds and three steals, and freshman Chase Broderick (Lampeter-Strasburg) had six points, three rebounds and two assists in Saturday’s 78-41 win over Lehigh Carbon to help the Bulldogs improve to 3-2 overall, 1-0 league.
Elizabethtown College junior Connor Moffatt (Hempfield) had 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in Saturday’s season-opening 82-77 win over Wilson.