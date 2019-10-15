Below is a recap of some notable performances from Lancaster-Lebanon League alums in last week’s college football games. It involves 40 players on 19 college teams. The players are alums of Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Donegal, Elco, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, McCaskey, Manheim Township, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley, Warwick or Wilson.
Six players matched or set career-highs, and three others set season-highs. One of those earned conference player of the week honors....
Central Connecticut State sophomore linebacker Foday Jalloh (Wilson) had four tackles with a pass breakup and redshirt-sophomore linebacker Leo Quigley (Wilson) made one tackle in Saturday’s 24-14 win at Columbia to help the Blue Devils improve to 5-1 overall.
Eastern Michigan University sophomore kicker Chad Ryland (Cedar Crest) made a 52-yard field goal, matching his career long, and went 2-for-3 on extra-point while averaging 59 yards on five kickoffs in Saturday’s 29-23 loss to Ball State.
HALFTIME— Eastern Michigan Football (@EMUFB) October 12, 2019
Touchdowns by Grissom and Glass along with a 52-yard field goal by Ryland puts the Eagles ahead by three going into the break.#EMUEagles🦅| #ETOUGH⛓️ pic.twitter.com/ViJS4HsZ43
Kent State University redshirt-junior punter Derek Adams (Manheim Central) averaged 34 yards on two punts, dropping one inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, in Saturday’s 26-3 win at Akron.
University of New Hampshire junior safety Evan Horn (Cedar Crest) made eight tackles with one interception in Saturday’s 20-14 win at Stony Brook to help the Wildcats improve to 4-2 overall, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association.
There goes that man again. Evan Horn with his second INT in as many games. First turnover of the game goes our way!#GraniteStrong pic.twitter.com/ccWd26I4CZ— UNH Football (@UNH_Football) October 12, 2019
Temple University redshirt-sophomore kicker Will Mobley (Warwick) made three field goals, including a career-long 44-yarder, and went 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks, redshirt freshman wide receiver David Martin-Robinson (Hempfield) made two receptions for 18 yards in Saturday’s 30-28 win over Memphis to help the Owls improve to 5-1 overall, 2-0 American Athletic Conference.
Make that 3️⃣ FGs!— Temple Football (@Temple_FB) October 12, 2019
Mobley makes a career-long 41-yarder to put the Owls up, 16-0 in the second quarter! #Greatness | #TempleTUFF pic.twitter.com/hzVMvReVaL
Johnson C. Smith (NC) University junior linebacker Kyaire Bynum (McCaskey) made five tackles in Saturday’s 23-7 loss at Winston-Salem.
East Stroudsburg University sophomore wide receiver Rece Bender (Manheim Township) made a career-high six receptions to match a career-high in receiving yards (52) and gathered a season-high 51 return yards on two kickoff returns, and junior d-end Isaiah Reigel (Wilson) made four tackles in Saturday’s 35-13 loss at Kutztown.
Kutztown University sophomore wide receiver Mason McElroy (Wilson) made a 16-yard reception and gathered 12 yards on two punt returns in Saturday’s 35-13 win over East Stroudsburg to help the Golden Bears improve to 6-0 overall, 3-0 PSAC.
Shippensburg University sophomore kicker/punter David Shank (Elizabethtown) made a 22-yard field goal, went 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks, averaged 58.2 yards on six kickoffs and 33 yards on four punts, and redshirt-freshman linebacker Tyler Simon (Manheim Central) made six tackles in Saturday’s 32-30 loss at Shepherd.
Millersville University redshirt junior QB Collin Shank (Lampeter-Strasburg) was named the PSAC Eastern Division Offense Athlete of the Week after completing 24 of 29 passes for a season-high 420 yards and a career-high five TDs with one interception in Saturday’s 48-23 win over Lock Haven to help the Marauders improve to 2-4 overall, 1-2 PSAC. Other notable performances in the victory for the Marauders included: senior wide receiver Tyrell Wickersham (Hempfield) had a 33-yard TD reception, redshirt-senior outside linebacker Zach Button (Wilson) made a season-high 11 tackles with a forced fumble and a blocked kick, redshirt-junior d-lineman Lucas Bush (Annville-Cleona) made four tackles and freshman linebacker Nick Johnson (Wilson) made five tackles and recorded his first career forced fumble.
Shank named PSAC East Offensive Athlete of the Week https://t.co/uPoFHwlySA— Millersville Marauders (@VilleMarauders) October 14, 2019
Lock Haven University redshirt-sophomore QB Kyle Knight (Elco) completed 18 of 28 passes for 293 yards and one TD to go along with 59 rushing yards, freshman punter Gage Ocker (Cedar Crest) had a 48-yard punt, and freshman kicker Hunter Hess (Manheim Central) averaged 54.6 yards on five kickoffs in Saturday’s 48-23 loss at Millersville.
Bloomsburg University redshirt-sophomore d-back Logan Yohn (Elizabethtown) made three tackles in Saturday’s 20-17 at undefeated West Chester.
Slippery Rock University junior d-end Garrett De Bien (Cedar Crest) made one tackle in Saturday’s 45-42 win over IUP to help The Rock improve to 6-0 overall, 3-0 PSAC.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania redshirt-freshman d-lineman Drake Puffenbarger (Manheim Township) made one tackle in Saturday’s 45-42 loss at undefeated Slippery Rock.
Wilkes University senior linebacker Gabe Allgyer (Pequea Valley) made eight tackles and junior linebacker Gregory Chrysler (Donegal) made one tackle in Saturday’s 42-40 win at Albright to help the Colonials improve to 5-0 overall, 3-0 Middle Atlantic Conference.
Albright University senior lineman Ethan Jones (Garden Spot) again started at left tackle in Saturday’s 42-40 loss to Wilkes.
Alvernia University sophomore linebacker CJ Zimmerman (Lancaster Catholic) had three tackles and an interception in Saturday’s 29-24 win over Lycoming to help the Golden Wolves improve to 2-4 overall, 1-3 Middle Atlantic Conference.
Lebanon Valley College junior o-lineman George Thompson (Northern Lebanon) started at center and junior o-lineman Dakota Johnson-Ortiz (Warwick) started at left guard, junior QB Kody Kegarise (Manheim Central) completed 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards to go along with 27 rushing yards, junior wide receiver Andrew Olson (Elco) made four receptions for 50 yards, sophomore wide receiver Cameron Niemeyer (Lampeter-Strasburg) made a 12-yard reception, junior inside linebacker Tyler Lutz (Manheim Central) made five tackles with one fumble recovery and one pass breakup, junior outside linebacker Tyler Gerhart (Warwick) made four tackles, sophomore cornerback Grant Gaumer (Elizabethtown) made a career-high seven tackles and sophomore d-tackle Brandon Brubaker (Cocalico) made five tackles with one sack in Saturday’s 31-30 win over FDU-Florham to help the Dutchmen improve to 2-3 overall, 2-1 Middle Atlantic Conference.
Juniata College sophomore d-lineman Ethan Hurst (Manheim Township) made four tackles and freshman wide receiver Zebulon Fisher (Garden Spot) had a five-yard reception in Saturday’s 28-14 win at McDaniel to help the Eagles improve to 2-3 overall, 2-2 Middle Atlantic Conference.
McDaniel College sophomore kicker Peyton Denlinger (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 2-for-2 on extra-point kicks and averaged 32.3 yards on four punts, with a long of 44 yards, in Saturday’s 28-14 loss to Juniata.