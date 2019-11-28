Nittany Nation is focused right now on what Penn State’s football program isn’t quite.
Not quite Alabama. Not quite Clemson.
Pointedly, not quite Ohio State.
As the State University of New Jersey’s squad comes to Happy Valley Saturday, it’s worth pointing out that Penn State is a long, long, long way from Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights, 2-9, are ranked 117th out of 130 major-college teams by ESPN’s power index.
The next-lowest ranked Big Ten team is Maryland, 91st, which beat Rutgers 48-7. Rutgers wins are over UMass (130th of 130 in the power index) and Liberty (105th).
In eight Big Ten games, Rutgers has been outscored 328-45, or an average of 35.3 points per game.
And the performance on the field in 2019 is only a sliver of the story. Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs has become a reviled figure in less than two years on the job.
Hobbs fired coach Chris Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty Sept. 29, after a 52-0 loss to Michigan. Ash’s interim replacement is Nunzio Campanile, who had been the tight ends coach.
Greg Schiano, who coached Rutgers to six straight winning seasons from 2005-10, was reportedly interested in returning, and the sides agreed on an eight-year $32 million contracts, but negotiations broke down over the school’s unwillingness to provide resources such as a new practice facility, unlimited private jet use for recruiting, and pay for assistant coaches and staff, according to documents obtained by NJ.com.
“It is unfortunate and unacceptable that we have reached this point,’’ Josh Jacobs, commissioner of the New Jersey Football Coaches’ Association, said in a statement released Monday.
“We are weeks away from early signing day, with a frustrated fan base, a current roster of players contemplating transferring, future prospects losing confidence and prominent donors announcing the termination of their future financial support.’’
Jacobs urged Rutgers to go back to the table with Schiano, and several media reports Wednesday suggested that was still a possibility.
Manheim Central’s Evan Simon is undeterred by all this. Simon, one of three quarterbacks in Lancaster-Lebanon League history to throw for 8,000 yards, verbally committed to Rutgers in May.
Despite scholarship offers from Minnesota, Pitt, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Colorado and West Virginia, Simon said Wednesday he’s as firmly committed as he was in the spring.
“I didn’t pick Rutgers for the coaches,’’ he said.
“There were a lot of other factors in my decision. The business school is one of the best on the East Coast. I like the chance to play early, and how close it is to home.
Playing quarterback in the Big Ten would truly be a blessing.’’
Simon is the second highest-ranked prospect among the 10 verbal commitments in Rutgers’ 2020 recruiting class. With season-opening starting QB Artur Sitkowski now in the transfer portal, there may indeed be a chance to compete for a job right away.
The coaching staff matters, of course.
“I’m sure they’ll bring in someone great,’’ Simon said. “I hope it’s someone with the right mindset to change the culture.’’
Simon said Campanile has been in regular contact by phone, and other schools that recruited him really haven’t been.
“Most of them have their quarterback situation pretty set by now,’’ he said. “It’s not like offensive linemen, where you want five of them.’’
Simon is aware that some people, probably some of his friends, are thinking, “Really, dude, …. Rutgers?”
“I don’t care,’’ he said. “I’m ready to go. Give us a couple years. We’ll get there.’’