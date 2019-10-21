Were it not for a brutal stretch of finishing holes, another name not often associated with the elite of Lancaster-Lebanon League high school golf would be a surprise contender today for a lofty championship.
Two weeks ago, Lancaster Mennonite senior Gavin Baer shocked even himself by winning the District Three Class 2A title. And on Monday, Northern Lebanon junior Luke Spangler came to the 15th hole 1-over par and just a shot out of the lead during the first round of the 36-hole PIAA Individual Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
But over the next four holes, Spangler, playing in Class 2A, posted a bogey and three double bogeys to finish at 8-over 79, seven shots behind a trio of golfers heading into Tuesday's final round.
Spangler was sharp through 14 holes. Going out in 1-over 37, he then carded five straight pars to begin his back nine before the troubling finish. He is tied for 10th entering play Tuesday. Cam Colbert (Hickory), Elijah Ruppert (Brandywine Heights) and Skyler Fox (Riverside) share the lead after 1-over par 72s.
Pequea Valley’s Josiah Nissley suffered a similar fate, losing eight shots to par over the last five holes to shoot 82. The senior is tied for 19th in Class 2A heading into Tuesday's round. Baer is 10 shots back, tied for 12th after a first-round 81.
Among Class 3A boys, L-L champion Connor Strine, the county's lone 3A PIAA East Regional survivor, is tied for 18th going into Tuesday’s final round after shooting a 77.
The Manheim Township junior trails District Three 3A champion Carson Bacha, who posted a 4-under par 67, which included a 31 on the back nine. The Auburn University-bound senior out of Central York holds a one shot lead over Adam Lauer of Shady Side Academy and two over Josh Ryan of Norristown.
Cocalico junior Ammala Moua, the lone L-L qualifier among Class 3A girls, finished with an 80 on Monday. She is eight shots off the pace set by Lower Merion's Sydney Yermish, who shot even-par 72.
Moua birdied the par-5 second hole, gave a shot back with a bogey at the par-4 third, then struggled through a stretch in the middle of the course, playing 9 through 14 in 6-over par.