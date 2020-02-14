Aliza Shirk said she would have been happy no matter who won Friday's Lancaster-Lebanon League girls bowling championship final.
The Northern Lebanon sophomore meant those words too, especially going up against friend Rebecca Bredegan of Cedar Crest in the title match at Dutch Lanes in Ephrata.
"She is actually like my best friend. I'm am over (at) her house all the time. She's so sweet, I love her," Shirk said of Bredegan. "I told her before the match that whatever happens, I'm going to be happy for you. This is a win day for both of us."
While neither bowled their best in the championship match, Shirk had enough to outlast Bredegan 166-145 for her first L-L title.
After finishing second to another friend, Cedar Crest's Paige Boyd, last season, Shirk, who averaged 218 this season, was proud to be league champ.
"We got second in L-L team and I got second in L-L singles last year, so I wanted to walk away today happy with myself and how I performed whether I got first or not," she said. "I did want to wear that medal."
Being the top seed after rolling 1,855 through the first two rounds, totaling nine games, Shirk threw plenty of practice balls while waiting for the final match.
Meanwhile, Bredegan was the seventh seed after qualifying and had to win four games to reach the finals.
Admittedly tired, the Falcons senior was thrilled with her performance and was fine with the outcome against her pal.
"I finished 26th in this tournament last year," she said. "This year, I have been practicing a lot more. I knew if I kept my head up it was good. Aliza is such a great friend. Against her, it's honestly a pleasure."
Of course, Bredegan was used to facing a good friend on Friday. In the semifinals, she rolled an eight on her final ball to edge teammate Boyd by one pin, 179-178.
"That was so nerve-wracking," Bredegan said. "We really stuck with each other."
As the second seed, Boyd had a bye all the way to the semifinals after her 1,800 in the first two rounds.
Bredegan had to get through Eryn Moore of Elizabethtown, Manheim Township's Rhiannon Kott and Katelyn Welsh of Penn Manor to get there.
Kott bowled the top game of match play when she opened the championship round with seven straight strikes and went on to a 259 against Conestoga Valley's Haley Jack.
Welsh notched a 258 to top Cocalico's Alexis Miller prior to facing Bredegan.
"The first five games were not quite the easiest. I had to adjust a lot, but changed my angles," said Shirk. "(Boyd) was locked in. I was like, just bowl your game, whatever happens, happens. She's struggled in the last four and I threw it good. That's just the way pins fall, right?"
Also reaching to the medal round were Elizabethtown’s Alaina Telenko and McCaskey’s Julee Getz.