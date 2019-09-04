From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

More notables with Week 3 games — including a pair of Saturday nonleague tilts — quickly approaching:

1. It looks like Northern Lebanon has started to turn the corner, especially on offense, where the Vikings had a much better go of it in Week 2. After a 50-8 Week 1 setback against Pine Grove, when NL was held to 73 total yards in a 50-8 loss against the Cardinals, the Vikes put up nearly 300 yards last Friday, albeit in a 57-18 setback against Ephrata. Still, NL had many more positive plays, and coach Roy Wall’s club has been playing with a short bench; the Vikes had 16 kids suited up against Pine Grove, and then 20 players were in uniform vs. Ephrata. Against the Mountaineers, the Vikes’ passing game clicked, with QB Ethan Borcky connecting on 14-of-19 throws for 190 yards. And he had a pair of home-run TD throws: 45 yards to Nate Leedy-Reidel and 67 yards newbie multi-purpose back Tyler Lewis, who had three receptions for 93 yards. Chase Bressler added a 63-yard TD run as NL rushed for nearly 100 yards against Ephrata. Baby steps, sure. But definitely some positive things for the Vikes to build upon heading into Friday’s Section 3 scrap at Octorara, as both of those teams look for their first victory this season.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. It has been Manheim Central’s bread and butter forever and ever and ever. No, not QB play. Although the Barons have trotted out some fantastic quarterbacks in their day, including the current signal-caller, Rutgers commit Evan Simon. But those guys wouldn’t do what they do — and Central’s running backs wouldn’t gouge out all of those gaudy yards — without the offensive line. That area was a bit of a question mark for skipper Dave Hahn at the start of the season, after the Barons had four, heavy duty vet trench kids graduate last spring. The one returning player, senior all-star Troy Kolk, switched to center this season to anchor the unit. But the four guys flanking him didn’t have much Friday-night, under-the-lights experience coming into this campaign. But they’re getting there. Left tackle Nolan Weaver (6-0, 255, senior), left guard Mason Morales (6-1 285, senior), right tackle Christian Zdenek (6-2, 320, senior) and right guard Jeff Hauser (6-2, 335, sophomore) have plenty of beef up front to compliment Kolk (5-11, 240). And those guys learned the ropes in Central’s first two games, nip-and-tuck wins over Susquehanna Township (16-7) and Hempfield (24-14). The Barons’ offense hasn’t quite got up to cruising altitude just yet. But you get the feeling that the more those new O-line guys up front jell, it’s just a matter of time. They’ll be tested on Friday when Central (2-0) visits Warwick (2-0) for a mega, much-anticipated nonleague showdown.

3. One thing Matt Zamperini preached when he came back to coach Garden Spot this season was a more hard-nosed, let-it-rip approach on defense. That side of the ball has been a bugaboo of sorts for the Spartans over the last couple of years. Yes, Garden Spot is off to a 0-2 start. But the Spartans gave Daniel Boone all it could handle in Week 1 before a close-call 20-14 defeat. Last week, Garden Spot was tasked with slowing down Warwick and, heck, nobody has had much luck in that department lately. So the Spartans’ D numbers might look a little funky. But they’re definitely improving defensively. The ringleader has been LB Tyler Gillenwater, who has piled up a team-best 12 tackles to date. Meanwhile, LB Bryce Mercer has a couple of tackles and an interception, DB John Dykie has seven stops and he recovered a fumble, and DB Ethan Good has three stops and a pick of his own. Dykie, Good and the rest of the Spartans’ secondary have to be ready for Palmyra’s passing attack on Friday. Yes, the Cougars are also 0-2 — a 32-27 setback against Hershey and a 42-0 L against Mechanicsburg — but they’re dangerous up top: QB Stephen Lyons torched Hershey for 327 passing yards, and WR Kasey Shughart had 225 receiving yards, including an 88-yard TD reception, in the opener vs. the Trojans. When Garden Spot — which is out to snap a 16-game losing streak — visits Palmyra, someone is walking out of Buck Swank Stadium with their first W this season. And that’s a good thing.

