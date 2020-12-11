The football helmets and shoulder pads have only been packed away in storage for about a month, but there is already some coaching news in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

According to the school’s web site, Northern Lebanon has opened its coaching position, meaning Roy Wall is out as skipper of the Vikings after 11 seasons on Northern Lebanon’s sideline.

The Vikings went 46-65 under Wall’s watch, including a 0-8 record this past fall in Northern Lebanon’s truncated season because of coronavirus protocols. Wall guided the Vikings to Section Three championships in 2014, 2015 and 2017, and to District Three playoff spots in those years.

Northern Lebanon is just 2-28 in its last 30 games.

The Lebanon Daily News reported that Northern Lebanon athletic director John Confer will accept applications for the vacancy through Jan. 8, and that Wall is welcome to re-apply for the job, which he had held since the start of the 2010 season. Wall previously served as head coach at Millersburg, leading the Indians to a 57-47 mark in nine years in the Tri-Valley League.

