Northern Lebanon girls' basketball team needed a win to rinse out the bad taste of Tuesday’s Section Four loss at Lancaster Catholic.

Manheim Central needed a win to keep pace with Solanco in the Section Three race.

The Vikings took care of business. The Barons now face some adversity for the first time this season.

Zara Zerman scored 26 points — including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to cap the third quarter — and defended beautifully against Central’s leading scorer, Maddie Knier, and the Vikings outlasted the Barons 47-35 on Thursday in an L-L League crossover game in Manheim.

“This was very important, because (Central) is a good team,” Northern Lebanon senior Tabitha Hubbard said. “This gets us back on a winning streak, and now we have to keep winning and do what we do.”

The Vikings (8-2, 15-2) remained two games behind Lancaster Catholic in the Section Four chase. Central (6-4, 12-6) slipped 1 1/2 games behind Solanco in the Section Three standings; the Golden Mules (8-3, 10-8) knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg 47-40 on Thursday.

The top two teams in each section race qualify for the league playoffs, and with the regular season set to wrap up Feb. 4, every game is magnified.

“We’re at that time of year when it’s a grind,” Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli said. “It’s not as much fun as it was back in the first two weeks. Now it’s a little like a job. It’s all about keeping your kids up and positive. It’s not easy. It’s tough. This is where a lot of psychology comes into it.”

The Vikings survived that part of Thursday’s game as well.

Central got the quick start; Knier, Kassidy Micheal and Summer Bates — starting for senior Laura Good, the Barons’ second-leading scorer, who is nursing a hand injury — had early buckets, and Central was up 6-2.

Northern Lebanon punched back. And the Vikings didn’t miss, answering with a 14-0 burst that carried over into the second quarter. Zerman had eight first-quarter points, and Emily Hauck’s layup gave Northern Lebanon the lead for good, 8-6. Ashlyn Messinger added a wing trey during the Vikes’ spree.

Northern Lebanon stretched its lead to 17-6 on Lindsay McFeaters’ hoop, which capped the 14-0 run. McFeaters had her six of her 14 points in the second quarter, and Zerman — who pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds — had two more field goals before the half, as the Vikings took a 23-17 lead into the locker room.

BOX SCORE

Michael helped keep Central in it in the second quarter with three buckets, and Michael scored six of her 16 points in the third quarter. Her driving layup cut the Vikings’ lead to 33-27, but Zerman’s deep 3-pointer from just inside the half-court line put Northern Lebanon up 36-27.

While shadowing Knier at the other end, Zerman scored seven more points in the fourth quarter; her driving layup made it 42-30, and she hit three free throws in the waning seconds to ice it.

Knier was averaging 17 points a game coming into Thursday’s showdown. Zerman held her to eight points and five rebounds.

“Zerman did a really nice job defending Maddie,” Central coach Tyson Hayes said. “And they did a great job with help defense. They were always there to help, and they did a tremendous job defensively. This is the first time now that we’re facing some adversity. But we’ll get through it. We just have to find our identity.”

Solanco visits Central next Thursday.

NOTES: Central out-rebounded Northern Lebanon 23-18; Rachel Nolt had seven boards for the Barons. … Both teams had 16 turnovers. … Bates chipped in with eight points for Central, including a pair of 3’s.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

