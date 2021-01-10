Just four nonleague girls basketball games on Saturday’s L-L League docket, and just one of those clashes featured a head-to-head matchup involving league teams, as a trio of squads took bus trips outside the area for games.

Those roundups, plus some notables, here …

NONLEAGUE

Northern Lebanon 37, East Pennsboro 29 — The Vikings gassed up the bus and headed to Enola, over in Mid-Penn country, and picked up a season-opening W. It was Northern Lebanon’s first game since last March, when the Vikes were scheduled to take on Section 4 foe Lancaster Catholic in the PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinals. That game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — but Northern Lebanon is slated to play at Catholic in their section opener on Wednesday. Circle that one. Saturday, Ashlyn Messinger (11 points), Mikayla Harrison (career-high 11 points) and Emily Hauck (10 points) paced the Vikes in the scoring department, and Northern Lebanon took a 20-9 halftime lead thanks to a 13-3 second-quarter clip and then cooled off EP.

Dallastown 50, Hempfield 39 — One night after knocking off McCaskey in their Section 1 opener, the Black Knights got off to a slow start against the host Wildcats and couldn’t recover. Dallastown opened the game on an 11-3 run and led 24-15 at the break, and then subdued Hempfield to pick up the win. D’Shantre Edwards popped in 21 points and Bria Beverly chipped in with 15 points for Dallastown, which went 22-for-31 at the foul line. Hempfield was just 6-for-17 from the stripe, and dipped to 1-1 overall. Orianna Edmond (12 points) and Ava Baer (10 points) paced the Knights on the scoring sheet. Hempfield is right back at it Monday, hosting Penn Manor for a Section 1 clash.

York High 55, McCaskey 36 — The Red Tornado was right back on the court Saturday over in York, less than 24 hours after falling to Hempfield in their season-opener. The Bearcats put four players in double-digits — and outscored McCaskey 21-8 at the foul line — and used a 28-19 second-half run to stymie the Tornado (0-2). Keymara Myers had nine points and Anisha Sepulveda chipped in with eight points for McCaskey, which is set to host Manheim Township for a Section 1 scrap on Monday.

Also Saturday, Penn Manor got some clutch third-quarter jumpers from Sydney Shepos, plus a hot first-quarter finish on the way to a nonleague victory at Solanco. Here’s that game story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

Coming Sunday: A fresh notebook, recapping the first weekend of action. Plus a look at all of the key games coming up in the first full week of action.

