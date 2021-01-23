Four nonleague games and a head-to-head Section 4 clash on Saturday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, with the last full week of January on tap.

Here’s a roundup, with a few notables mixed in for good measure …

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon 44, Donegal 24 — The Vikings gassed up the bus and headed to Mount Joy for a Saturday matinee league matchup, and closed the game on a 27-9 tear to pick up the dub. Rachel Papson poured in a season-high 12 points, Mikayla Harrison chipped in with 10 points, and Northern Lebanon (1-2 league, 3-2 overall) broke open a 17-15 halftime lead with a 17-8 third-quarter clip — and then went 10-1 in the fourth quarter to slam the door. Victoria Burton banked a season-best 11 points for the Indians (0-3, 0-5).

NONLEAGUE

Twin Valley 40, Lampeter-Strasburg 25 — The Pioneers suffered their first setback this season, but it was on the road, in a nonleague battle, against a tricky foe that L-S could end up seeing again down the road in the D3-5A playoffs; the Pioneers came into Saturday’s game at No. 1 in the D3-5A power rankings. But host TV picked up the win behind Natali Foster and Holy Family recruit Ava Morrow, who popped in 16 points apiece to lead the way. The Raiders opened the game on a 13-4 clip, and then held the Pioneers (5-1) without a point in the third quarter. Maggie Visniski led L-S with 12 points. The Pioneers still remain alone atop the L-L League Section 3 hunt — thanks to Visniski ...

Lower Dauphin 59, Elco 42 — A tricky non-con clash for the Raiders, who had to tangle with longtime Mid-Penn power LD, and the Falcons soared out of Myerstown with the victory, snapping Elco’s 4-game winning tear. Katie Weigle scored 17 points to lead LD, while Kailey Eckhart (15 points) and Amanda Smith (10 points) showed the way for the Raiders (4-2), who fell behind 31-19 at the half and couldn’t catch up. LD went 21-9 in the second quarter to seize control.

Kennard-Dale 48, Octorara 15 — The host Rams bolted to a 29-7 first-half lead, using a 16-1 second-quarter spree to open up some early breathing room. Ja’syah James continued her hot start for the Braves (0-5) with 10 points.

Also Saturday, in a nonleague showdown featuring two of the top-ranked teams in their classifications in District 3, Eastern York took care of business against Columbia, dropping the Crimson Tide to snap Columbia’s 4-game winning streak. Here’s the game story …

