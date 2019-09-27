Friday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three football game between Pequea Valley and Northern Lebanon guaranteed one thing: One of the teams would snap a winless streak.
Both the Braves and Vikings entered the game searching for their first win of the season, and when the final whistle blew it was the Vikings (1-4 L-L, 1-5 overall) notching their first victory this year by a 36-14 count in Kinzers.
Northern Lebanon scored three unanswered touchdowns in the opening quarter. Nate Leedy-Reidel scored two of those, catching a 55-yard strike from Ethan Borcky before the two connected again on a 62-yard bomb. In between the two passing scores, Chase Bressler had a 4-yard rushing touchdown.
Pequea Valley (0-5, 0-6) didn't get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter, and the Braves fought hard by scoring on a 1-yard run by quarterback Nate Fisher and then on a 54-yard pass from Fisher to Collin Rohrer.
Key to the game
Northern Lebanon’s three unanswered scores in the first quarter helped the Vikings surge to a 22-0 lead.
Star of the game
Vikings' QB Borcky threw for 338 yards and connected on two touchdowns.
Up next
Pequea Valley travels to Annville-Cleona next Friday, while the Vikings host Lebanon.