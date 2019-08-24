The young kids came to play when Solanco hosted Northeastern to open the 2019 campaign Friday night.
Underclassmen came out with big hits, pass breakups, quality kicks and even a long fumble return. It was what the Golden Mules needed after graduating so many players from last season.
However, an experienced Northeastern squad brought a potent, yet balanced offense that piled up 534 yards in a 55-35 victory.
“The kids did a great job,” Solanco coach Tony Cox said of his youthful group. “We rotated a lot of kids and a lot of kids got good experience in the Friday night lights.”
Turning point: Despite hanging with the Bobcats throughout the first 20 minutes, the Mules saw Northeastern score twice in 28 seconds on two Zech Sanderson touchdown passes to Jordan Lagana- the second followed a Solanco fumble.
The scores were a part of a 21-point third quarter, which the Mules could not recover from.
Star of the game: Northeastern’s Manny Capo dominated the second half and finished with 225 yards on 25 carries with four rushing touchdowns. Lagana was also impressive hauling in seven passes for 162 yards and two scores.
Golden Mules senior Nick Yannutz rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. Grady Unger threw for a score and ran for two more.
Key statistic: The Bobcats kept the ball moving with 26 first downs. After turning the ball over on downs on the game’s opening drive, Northeastern scored touchdowns on its next four possessions.
Quotable: “Our kids didn’t give up. That’s one thing they didn’t do,” said Cox. “I could hear kids on the sideline, yelling at each other saying, ‘Hey, get your heads up.’ And that doesn’t have to be me all the time. It’s got to be the players. This is their team.”
Up next: Solanco will head to southern York County to face Kennard-Dale next Friday.