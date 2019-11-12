ALTOONA — Hempfield traveled through mountains and snow squalls and bitter-cold temperatures to reach Altoona High School for Tuesday night's PIAA Class 4A girls volleyball semifinal match, but the Black Knights found their biggest road blocks in their own mistakes on the court and a determined North Allegheny squad on the other side of the net.

The two-time defending state champion Tigers pounced on Hempfield's miscues to claim a 3-1 victory (25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-9), reserving a spot in Saturday's championship match with a roar.

"We just didn't have it tonight," said Hempfield coach Andrew Olree. "I don't think it's anything that they necessarily were doing that we hadn't seen before. We just didn't play our best game."

With a 17-16 lead in the first set, the Tigers (21-1) extended a rally when a diving stop from Malia Duffy led to a spike from Hannah Phillips (nine kills). North Allegheny won the next point when a Hempfield offering sailed out of bounds, part of string of six straight points awarded to the Tigers.

"I think they were nervous at first," Olree said. "I thought they'd calm down a little bit, but it just kind of carried over."

North Allegheny clamped down further, leading the second set wire to wire to grab a commanding lead of the match.

"One of the things we talked about," said North Allegheny coach Heidi Miller,, "was trying to be low on errors and then when the rallies went long, just keep making them play."

The District Three champion Black Knights (21-1) rallied in the third set to extend their season. Trailing 15-11, Hempfield rattled off seven straight points behind serves from Claire Flood (five aces). Later in the set, Jailene Lugo (12 kills) picked up a key point to give Hempfield a 23-21 lead, and the Black Knights held serve for the remainder of the frame.

"They showed heart there," Olree said. "We have a core group of seniors, and they fought."

North Allegheny, which saw its 63-match win streak snapped in the WPIAL finals, answered in the fourth set, surging to a 15-2 lead.

"Our issue is sometimes building a lead and then maintaining that lead," Miller said, "so I'm proud of them for figuring out a way to finish that in four games."

The Tigers advance to Saturday's state championship match scheduled for 6 p.m. at Cumberland Valley opposite Bishop Shanahan, a 3-0 winner over Parkland in the other semifinal.

"Having experience only helps," Miller said, "but it's a grind. I give all the credit in the world to these girls for doing all that it takes to get here."

Meanwhile, Hempfield traveled back through the mountains, the snow squalls and the cold, reflecting on a season that ended just one round shy of its ultimate goal.

"I know they didn't want to go out like this," Olree said, "but they have so much to be proud of, for getting here and not quitting there at the end."