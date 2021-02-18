Four Lancaster-Lebanon League senior football standouts have been selected to represent Pennsylvania and play in the prestigious Big 33 game.

Warwick teammates Nolan Rucci and Caleb Schmitz, Manheim Township’s Evan Clark and McCaskey’s Sam Hershey will represent the league on Memorial Day Weekend, when Pennsylvania takes on Maryland in the 64th edition of the classic at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

Last year’s game was not contested because of the coronavirus pandemic. Game officials are keeping their fingers crossed that this year’s game will return. If so, four L-L League all-stars will suit up for Team PA.

Rucci is the third member of his family to make the Big 33 roster, joining his dad, Todd, who went on to play for Penn State before a career in the NFL, and big brother Hayden, whom he’ll join at Wisconsin later this year.

“Obviously it’s a special opportunity with my dad and then my brother getting to do this,” said Rucci, a USA Today All-American and an All-American Bowl selection at offensive tackle. “It’s really cool getting to carry on that legacy and getting to keep that Big 33 theme going. It’s exciting.”

Rucci capped his Warwick career in style this past fall, earning Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State honors, plus spots on the Pennsylvania Football News All-State list and All-EasternPaFootball honors. Rucci also repeated as an L-L League Offensive Lineman and Outstanding Lineman of the Year winner.

Rucci said Wisconsin gave him the thumbs up to stick around Pennsylvania a little longer and play in the game — like Hayden did two years ago.

Schmitz, a Cincinnati commit, also had an unforgettable senior season for Warwick. The two-way talent led the league with 43 receptions for 777 yards with six touchdown grabs from his wide receiver spot, and he was one of the best defenders and heaviest hitters in the area from his safety position.

Schmitz, who helped Warwick win the section title and reach the District Three Class 5A title game, was the Section Two Receiver of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year, and he was named PFW All-State, PFN All-State, and he was an All-EasternPaFootball all-star.

“This is definitely a huge honor,” Schmitz said. “I saw Hayden get to do this a few years ago, and this has been one of my dreams since I was a little kid. So I’m really honored to be a part of this.”

“I was fortunate to get to coach them,” Warwick skipper Bob Locker said of Schmitz and the Rucci brothers. “I think this says a lot about these guys as individuals and as football players and their work ethic. They’ve been tremendous assets to our program, and they’re outstanding young men. This is a really good thing for our school and for our program.”

Clark, a Penn State commit, made his starting debut behind center for Township this past fall, and he had a remarkable season quarterbacking the Blue Streaks, throwing for 1,505 yards with 18 touchdowns against zero interceptions. He also rushed for 339 yards with four TD keepers — and chipped in defensively at safety — and Clark was named PFW All-State, PFN All-State, and he was an All-EasternPaFootball all-star.

“This is definitely very special,” Clark said. “If you would have told me last year that I’d be playing in this game, I definitely wouldn’t have believed you. So this means a lot, especially with only getting to play seven games, and with all the COVID stuff. This is a really big honor.”

“I’m extremely proud of him,” Township coach Mark Evans said about Clark’s selection. “He’s the epitome of patience, and his patience certainly paid off for him this year.”

Hershey, who had to go through a Big 33 specialist tryout camp last month at Spooky Nook to earn his spot on the squad, carved himself into one of the top kickers and punters in the league. Last fall, Hershey went 5 for 5 on PAT attempts with a pair of field goals, including a 42-yarder. He also averaged 42 yards per punt, and he boomed six touchbacks on kickoffs.

“This means a lot because there are a bunch of great kickers in our league, and kicking has really grown around our league,” Hershey said. “Spencer Biscoe at Hempfield. Jack Wagner at Wilson. Mac Plummer at Annville-Cleona. Those are all good friends of mine, and they’re all great kickers. So for me to get selected is an honor.”

“He’s a great young man and a great person,” McCaskey coach Sam London said. “Sam works so hard at everything he does. He’s Mr. McCaskey. If I keep talking about him I’m going to start crying, because I’m so proud of him.”

