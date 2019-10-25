Just when you thought you’d seen Noah Palm do everything on a football field, the Cocalico senior standout went out Friday night and delivered yet another jaw-dropping performance.
The electrifying University of New Hampshire recruit accounted for five touchdowns — four on quarterback keepers, plus an incredible, game-changing pick-6 interception return — and the Eagles locked up a solo second-place finish in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two race with a 41-13 win over Lampeter-Strasburg in Denver.
Palm had TD keepers of 6, 3, 1 and 3 yards, respectively, and his 73-yard interception return for a score — when he bobbed and weaved and made a mad dash through several would-be tacklers — broke the game open in the third quarter.
“He's amazing,” said Cocalico's Ronald Zahm, who rushed for 111 yards on nine carries. “He's one heck of an athlete. He's one of a kind. There's nobody in the L-L like him. He's a monster. He's relentless.”
Cocalico's Ronald Zahm (5) is tackled by Lampeter-Strasburg's Parker Owens (64) and Drew Harris (24) during second half action of an L-L section two football game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday October 25, 2019.
Cocalico safety Noah Palm (10) runs back an interception for a touchdown against Lampeter-Strasburg during second half action of an L-L section two football game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday October 25, 2019.
Cocalico's Ronald Zahm (5) looks for running room after a catch against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L section two football game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday October 25, 2019.
Lampeter-Strasburg quarterback Conner Nolt (15) rolls out of the pocket against Cocalico during first half action of an L-L section two football game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday October 25, 2019.
Cocalico's Marshall Patterson (8) tackles Lampeter-Strasburg's Bryan McKim (21) on a kick return during first half action of an L-L section two football game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday October 25, 2019.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner (9) hauls in a pass for a touchdown against Cocalico during first half action of an L-L section two football game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday October 25, 2019.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner 99) hauls in a pass for a touchdown against Cocalico during first half action of an L-L section two football game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday October 25, 2019.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner (9) hauls in a pass for a touchdown against Cocalico during first half action of an L-L section two football game at Eagle Stadium in Denver Friday October 25, 2019.
Palm’s five TD night gives him 103 total career touchdowns for Cocalico; his pick-six was his fourth career defensive score, and he now has 72 rushing touchdowns.
“He’s a wonderful player and he’s a great kid,” said L-S coach John Manion, who has had to game-plan for Palm the last four years. “And the thing that makes him so unstoppable in their offense is that he never makes a bad decision. He always does the right thing with the football.”
Against L-S, Palm rushed for 58 yards and he completed both of his pass attempts. And his pick-six was a thing of beauty.
“I was just trying to set up my blocks to see what my best option was,” Palm said about his interception return. “Then I just started running and looking for more blockers, and that's where I ran to. I'm never satisfied with doing good things. I strive to do great things.”
Palm's pick definitely fell under the great category.
“Straight determination there,” said Zahm, who flanks Palm at the other safety spot, and he threw a couple of downfield blocks and escorted Palm into the end zone on the pick-six.
“He's just a great player,” Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich said. “Words can't be used to describe the desire and the passion that Noah has. He's very good and he's very humble. He practices the way he plays. When your best player is your best practice player, good things are going to happen.”
L-S (4-2, 7-3) had a pair of first-half touchdowns, and was within 14-13 early in the second quarter. But Palm gave Cocalico a 21-13 lead at the half with a 1-yard plunge, and the Eagles (5-1, 8-2) pulled away midway through the third quarter on a trick play, when wideout Carson Nash tossed a 24-yard TD strike to Trey Griffin.
But Palm was the star of the show, piloting Cocalico's offense to a 378-yard rushing night. Meanwhile, the Eagles played a spirited game in the trenches and kept the Pioneers' high-powered offense relatively in check.
L-S QB Conner Nolt had a 43-yard TD lob to Alex Knapp, and Ian Herr had a 3-yard TD run to slice Cocalico's lead to 14-13 early in the second quarter. But that's all the Pioneers mustered.
“I thought our offensive and defensive lines played really well,” Gingrich said. “They gashed us for some yards, but to hold a team like L-S to 13 points is impressive.”
“They really banged us up tonight, especially up front,” Manion noted. “They earned this win. That's a really good football team.”