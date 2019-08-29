CAMP HILL — Cocalico’s football team has played eight quarters of football so far this season, and what an eight quarters it’s been for the Eagles.

In two games, coach Dave Gingrich and his squad are now 2-0, they’ve scored 85 points, and senior standout Noah Palm has accounted for — wait for it — 10 touchdowns.

Palm was up to his old tricks again Thursday night; he had a hand in five scores, including three touchdown runs and a jaw-dropping defensive score, as Cocalico crunched Cedar Cliff 43-14 in a nonleague game before a packed house in West Shore Stadium.

“We came here with 44 players, and that includes two kickers and six freshmen who are playing,” Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich said. “Those aren’t very good odds. But we played hard and for the most part we played disciplined football.”

Cocalico also had No. 10 — Palm. And he was a one-man wrecking crew against the Colts.

Palm, who had four TD runs and a TD pass in the Eagles’ 42-15 season-opening win at Conrad Weiser last Friday, had TD runs of 14, 46 and 78 yards against Cedar Cliff. He also fired a 15-yard TD strike to Ronald Zahm to open the scoring on Thursday.

And Palm — with some help from freshman defensive lineman Charles Drain — turned in the highlight-reel play of the night from his safety spot, scooping up a fumble he forced and then returning it 90 yards the other way for an electrifying TD, giving the Eagles a commanding 20-0 lead.

“Instincts just took over there,” Palm noted. “(Drain) held him up and I came crashing through, and then I had blockers out in front of me. It was a great play.”

Palm also executed a fake punt, rumbling 21 yards for a first down, setting up his 46-yard TD keeper. And he flipped a 2-point conversion pass to newcomer tight end Tyler Griffin for good measure.

He did everything but sell popcorn and sweep out the bleachers after the game.

“I can’t do anything without my teammates,” Palm said. “I count on those guys. Nobody wants to let anybody down, and we all worked hard from the start until the end. I’m always trying to be the best I can be out there, but I couldn’t do it without the team. The line is doing a great job, and Zahm had some great downfield blocking on that last (TD). I can’t do any of this without them.”

Austin Vang’s 1-yard dive with 38 seconds to go in the first half gave Cocalico a cozy 28-7 lead at the break. And Palm did the rest, with his 46-yard and 78-yard TD romps in the second half to ice it. Zahm, whose TD grab on a quick slant gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 51 seconds to go in the first quarter, had a terrific downfield block to spring Palm on his 78-yard jaunt.

In all, Palm rushed for 190 yards on 17 keepers and he completed all three of his passing attempts for 75 yards, as Cocalico gouged out 325 total yards and took advantage of two turnovers: Palm’s strip and ensuing 90-yard TD romp, and Zahm picked off a pass early in the game, thwarting Cedar Cliff’s first drive of the evening.

Cocalico also took advantage of a short field when the Colts' punter touched his knee down on the snap, deep in Cedar Cliff territory.

The Colts, who topped Governor Mifflin 18-13 in their season-opener last Friday, piled up 462 total yards and 24 first downs, but they couldn’t capitalize on a couple of drives, including the early march that Zahm put a stop to.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cedar Cliff RB Jaheim Morris scooted for 222 yards on 24 carries — including a 20-yard TD sprint to put the Colts on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter — and QB Gannon McMeans passed for 205 yards with a 16-yard TD strike to Ashton Gambola late in the third quarter.

But those were all the points Cedar Cliff could muster, in between chasing Palm all over the lot.

“I don’t even know what to say (about Palm),” Gingrich said, shrugging his shoulders. “He’s just very, very good.”

BOX SCORE

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage