The member schools of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced Wednesday morning that its Board of Directors voted Tuesday night to suspend all of the conference's athletic events and championships through the fall semester — effectively through New Year's — in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference noted in a news release Wedesday morning that it has already reviewed its ability to shift fall sports to the spring semester, and intends to do so — if public health indicates a return to competition may safely be executed. All fall and winter sports scheduled to begin before January 1 have been impacted by this decision.

"The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall," PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said via the news release. "However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members. We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so.”

"We are committed to giving our student-athletes the chance to compete during this academic year," added Geraldine Jones, President of California University of Pennsylvania and newly elected chair of the PSAC Board of Directors. "Many institutions and conferences are facing the same circumstances as we are, and if it is safe to return to competition, we will work with them and the NCAA to provide our teams with a championship experience during the spring semester. We know this is a huge disappointment for our student-athletes who work so very hard in their sport. This decision was not taken lightly and we feel saddened by having to do so.”

In the coming weeks the PSAC will continue to work on guidelines for all its student-athletes to continue their individual training with repect to safety and social distancing protocols. The determination as to when winter and spring sports may begin workouts and practices will be considered at a later date.

"The circumstances we find ourselves in are unprecedented and thus we are taking unprecedented measures," Murray said via the release. "The contraction of COVID-19 and its viral spread are not the types of risks those involved with sports activities face under normal circumstances. Therefore, we cannot expose our student-athletes, coaches and university personnel to those risks. It is a painful step we are taking, but we feel it is the right one."