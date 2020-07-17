The NCAA Division III North Eastern Athletic Conference, of which Lancaster Bible College is a member, announced Friday it will not be playing sports this fall.

The decision was made on a vote Friday morning by the presidents of each of the conference’s eight schools, which had followed a meeting of athletic directors Thursday night.

“We have a couple schools in New York and Maryland and four schools in Pennsylvania,” Lancaster Bible College director of athletics Pete Beers said. “That’s three different states. And different quarantine rules for each of those states. So they were having issues with travel. Then Gallaudet decided they’re not playing this fall. ... And one of the schools didn’t want to lose the academic side by taking in the risk of bringing in outside competition and comprising that opportunity. So it’s a hedging of bets. At the end of the day, most people don’t prefer online learning. So we’ll hedge our bets and we’d rather do face-to-face learning and not play, than play and risk going back to online learning.”

Beers said the conference is leaving open the possibility of playing its fall sports slate in the spring.

“Everyone keeps throwing it out there that we’ll kick the can down the road,” he said. “But spring sports took the hit last year. You want to hit them again to share facilities? And then you start looking at the economics of transportation. ... It’s a great concept. But it would be quite a challenge for Lancaster Bible College.”

The NEAC’s fall sports slate is made up of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Beers said he expects the conference to have an answer on the fate of winter sports by early- to mid-September. Winter sports practices are slated to begin Oct. 15.

The NEAC’s decision comes two days after the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, of which Millersville University is a member, announced it will not be playing any sports through the remainder of 2020.

Last week, the Centennial Conference, of which Franklin & Marshall College is a member, announced the suspension of its fall sports, with a re-evaluation among conference leaders slated for late September on the possibility of playing those sports later in the fall. The lone exception to that is football, which won’t be played this fall, but could be played in the spring.

The Landmark Conference, of which Elizabethtown College is a member, announced June 6 it intends to play sports this fall. It’s unclear if that thinking has since changed. Also unclear is the fate of Thaddeus Stevens College’s fall sports programs (football, cross country).

Meanwhile, Beers said Lancaster Bible College intends to provide a mix of in-person and remote learning to students this fall when classes begin Aug. 31, and that student-athletes on fall sports teams will have access to athletic facilities.

“They can almost look at it like a Division I redshirt year where they can practice, work on their grades and strength and conditioning,” Beers said. “And hopefully come out on the other side a little bit stronger and and a little bit better.”

