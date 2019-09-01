Much like his team, Matt Feiler has all the incentive he could possibly need in this onrushing NFL season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, you may have heard, intend to reset their lofty standards despite losing two of the best playmakers in the business. Not everyone is convinced they can do that.
Feiler, the Lampeter-Strasburg grad and projected starter at right tackle, intends to be part of the solution. Not only for the Steelers’ cause, but also in hope of earning a new contract for 2020. So you can understand why, even though they’ve shown enough confidence in him to trade last year’s starter (Marcus Gilbert), Feiler takes nothing for granted.
“I’m just trying to stay healthy and ahead of the curve,’’ he said in a recent interview. “I’m just trying to work and get comfortable playing next to the guys that are already starters.’’
Feiler actually started 10 games last year, his fifth pro season, in place of the injured Gilbert and became a bright spot in a forgettable year for Pittsburgh. Though the Steelers finished 9-6-1, they sagged badly after a 7-2-1 start and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
They also were plagued by off-field drama, largely due to Le’Veon Bell’s season-long holdout and Antonio Brown’s clashes with Ben Roethlisberger and just about anyone else within earshot. Now Bell’s a Jet, Brown’s a Raider and the Steelers say they are a harmonious lot.
All that remains is how to replace all those yards and touchdowns.
“We know we have guys who are just as capable of playing the game as those guys are, and making big plays at that,’’ Feiler said. “I don’t think people are really looking at us missing those guys and saying we’re not going to be as good as we were last year.
“I think it’s definitely a challenge — maybe not a challenge, (but) it’s definitely something we see as making us stronger, sticking together and picking each other up.’’
As a lineman, Feiler knows how much he can do to ease the offensive transition, whether by protecting Roethlisberger or by powering a ground game led by James Conner. The Steeler front, long ranked with the NFL’s best, embraces its role just as superior lines have always done.
“People tend to look at us as an offensive line for guidance, and this year, just like every other year, is no different,’’ he said. “We have to set the tempo, and set it early and often.’’
Feiler has played both guard and tackle in the preseason, as in previous years, and though he would like to be settled in one position — “I think it’s ideal,’’ he said — he knows what his versatility means to the team. It also adds value that will be considered at contract time, which naturally comes to mind on occasion.
“I think it gives me a little bit more motivation,’’ he said, “but I try not to harp on that too much. I just want to work hard every day and prove I’m capable of getting a bigger contract.’’
Pittsburgh’s changes this year extend beyond the marquee players. Feiler and company said goodbye to their revered line coach, Hall of Famer Mike Munchak, who now works in Denver. The team also is mourning the recent death of its veteran receivers coach, Darryl Drake.
Still, Feiler sees the pieces fitting together smoothly. What he doesn’t see is his team slipping under anyone’s radar, no matter all the recent upheaval or that loud buzz in Cleveland. “The Steelers are the Steelers and I think they’ve always had a target on them, in the AFC North especially,’’ he said.
Just how they’ll respond will be evident soon enough, since they open at Super Bowl champion New England a week from tonight. That’s one way to leave last year behind.
• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.