Jeff Swarr knows a thing or two about motivational speaking.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s rookie head varsity baseball coach is a mental toughness guru, and he authored the book “A Competitor’s Heart: 369 Days of Development”, which is about discovering and remaining on a path to greatness, and finding the heart to compete and be the best person possible.

Swarr is a learning support teacher at L-S, and he’s mentored several local athletes over the years. He was set to take over a squad that won the L-L League championship and advanced to the PIAA Class 5A state title game last spring.

Unable to coach L-S on the field this season — spring sports were canceled April 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Swarr and his staff shifted their focus to the mental part of the game, and reached out for guests to join the squad via video conferencing for weekly sessions. Swarr and his assistants hit a grand slam, trotting out a who’s-who of motivational speakers for their squad this spring.

It all began in April with Dr. Bhrett McCabe, a former LSU pitcher and current sports psychologist, who works with — among others — University of Alabama athletes.

“He kicked us off,” Swarr said.

And the guest list only grew from there:

Longtime skipper Jerry Weinstein joined the festivities. He managed Team Israel in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, he was an assistant coach for Team USA in the 1996 Olympics, and most recently he managed the Hartford Yard Goats, the Colorado Rockies Double-A affiliate.

“He’s a baseball savant,” Swarr said. “It was like 'Baseball 101' with him.”

Best-selling author Jon Gordon was a guest. A former lacrosse player at Cornell University, he’s penned 20 books, including the popular “The Energy Bus: 10 Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work and Team with Positive Energy.” Gordon is a keynote speaker and mentor for anyone from sports teams to Fortune 500 companies.

Former big-league pitcher Bob Tewksbury, a 110-game winner in the show, dropped in. He has a master's degree in counseling, and he’s the mental skills coach for the Chicago Cubs — and formerly for the Boston Red Sox.

Swarr said Tewksbury hung around in the video conference after his discussion to chat with Pioneers’ players about his days in MLB, sharing funny stories about facing Barry Bonds.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“What he shared with our guys,” Swarr said, “was absolutely awesome.”

Franklin & Marshall grad — and former Diplomats standout baseball player — Pete Maki was a guest. He’s set for his third season as the Minnesota Twins' pitching coordinator. Maki also coached at Duke and Columbia University along the way.

Up next was Manheim Central grad David Cooper, who was one of the subjects in the book “The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups." After graduating from Juniata College, Cooper joined the Navy SEALs, and he was the highest ranking member — and was responsible for training — during the Osama bin Laden mission.

Cooper, who served during Desert Shield and Desert Storm and received multiple individual awards — including a Silver Star and four Presidential Unit Citations — is the co-founder and president of the Karakoram Group in Virginia, specializing in risk management.

Justin Su’a, mental skills coach for the the Tampa Bay Rays, joined the Pioneers. He’s authored two books, records a daily motivational podcast, and previously served as a mental skills coach for the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Browns.

Swarr has one more guest lined up: Former New York Yankees Director of Strength and Conditioning Dana Cavalea. His specialty? High-performance coaching.

“We wanted to bring in mindset guys, culture guys, baseball-specific guys, strength and conditioning guys,” Swarr said.

“Look, if we’re not in this situation, we don’t have Jon Gordon, who is a best-selling author, speaking to our guys. We don’t have Bhrett McCabe. We don’t have Jerry Weinstein. Those guys aren’t going to fly here and talk with the L-S baseball team. But here we are. Now these guys have the ability within in their schedule, and the willingness to do it.”

For free.

“No compensation,” Swarr said. “We send them a Pioneers baseball shirt and I write them a thank-you note with a copy of my book. These people have given their time freely to us. It’s been unbelievable.”

Swarr has three potential guests still on his wish-list; he’s reached out to former NFL coach Tony Dungy, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer.

None have responded as yet. Still, even with no games and a pandemic keeping everyone at home and off the field, Swarr and his staff have done their best to coach up their players this spring.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77