Why doesn’t the quarterback ever line up under center? Why does the running back always get the ball 3-4 yards behind the line? Why don’t they ever just line up in the I and run right at somebody? Whatever happened to fullbacks?

Those are questions James Franklin has heard, from traditionalist factions of Nittany Nation, since Penn Penn State went fully in on the spread offense by hiring Joe Moorhead as offensive coordinator in January of 2016.

Franklin suggested Saturday, in the wake of Penn State’s 34-27 defeat of Indiana, that he sees your point. Not that he agrees with all of it.

The QB directly behind center? Forget it. Not happening. In any situation.

“The one advantage of under center is the quarterback sneak,’’ he said. “Besides that, you can’t make an argument.

“When you snap the ball to the quarterback and he hands it off about three-and-a-half to four yards, or reaches back, the running back gets it at almost exactly the same distance.

“And by being in the gun, now the quarterback can pull it and come off the edge to keep the defense honest that way.’’

Otherwise, the offense has been tweaked, in ways that old-schoolers may not love but may come to appreciate.

“Two years ago,’’ Franklin said, referring to the point when Moorhead left to become head coach at Mississippi State, “it was very important to me for our program, not only the offense, but for our program, that we go to have some 12 personnel in our package.’’

The standard spread is run from 11 personnel, meaning one running back, two tight ends and three wide receivers. The run game in Moorhead’s system consists essentially of inside zone read, outside zone read, and run-pass options (RPOs). But when anything takes root as deeply as the spread has, contrarian branches grow.

The resurgent San Francisco 49ers, for example, are running far more 21 personnel (two RBs, one TE) than any other team in the NFL. The 49ers zone-block and have dozens of run plays with dozens of variations.

When Penn State really wants to run the ball, it has become a 12 personnel, or two-tight end team. A counter series has been added to the zone reads and RPOs.

Exhibit A was the Nittany Lions’ 18-play, 75-yard, nine-minute, game-sealing touchdown drive late in the Indiana game.

A critical play in that series was a 15-yard catch-and-run by tight end Pat Freiermuth. But that was the only pass completion in the drive.

Both tight ends, Freiermuth and Nick Bowers, were employed most often as blockers, sometimes pulling - as in, “pulling guard,’’ - to become a lead blocker the runner follows into gaps.

“It gives you a little bit more of a sophisticated running game,’’ Franklin said. “Some of the gap counter stuff that we are doing, still able to do some of the RPO stuff which is difficult (to stop).’’

Inevitably, recruiting is a factor. Freiermuth, a sophomore, is one of the best tight ends in the country. So, arguably, was his predecessor, Mike Gesicki, now with the Miami Dolphins, but Gesicki’s interest in blocking was mostly theoretical.

The No. 4 TE in the 2018 recruiting class, Camp Hill’s Zack Kuntz, is a Penn State redshirt freshman. True freshman Brenton Strange a four-star recruit, is being redshirted, although he caught a touchdown pass in the season-opening rout of Idaho.

One of Penn State’s top 2020 targets, said to be leaning its way, is Canadian TE Theo Johnson. The top-ranked recruit among Penn State commits in the class of 2021 is another TE, Jacksonville, Fla. four-star Nick Elksnis.

“We are starting to develop that position to be a position of power and the reality is it’s also what everyone really wants since I got here,’’ Franklin said.

“It is essentially a (pause) fullback (gasp!), that’s what it is.’’