Following a unanimous vote of the Landmark Conference Executive Board on Friday, the league has postponed all conference regular season contests and championships scheduled to take place during the fall 2020 semester. The move impacts Landmark Conference member Elizabethtown College.

It comes roughly a week after E-town College president Cecilia McCormick had told LNP|LancasterOnline that the conference had suspended preseason activities and moved to a conference-only schedule for the fall. Now, the conference will not be playing any sports this fall.

According to Friday's press release, the conference is, "exploring ways to provide competitive opportunities for fall student-athletes to participate in their sport during the spring semester," and that it intends to play a conference-only schedule and, "conduct league championships for fall sports in the Spring of 2021."

The move impacts seven E-town fall sports programs: men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s volleyball. The school’s men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf programs also play a part of their 2020-21 schedules in the fall.

Friday's press release also noted that the conference, "will provide a status report by Oct. 15 that will include any updates to the league’s winter & spring championships along with additional information regarding future schedules."

It came on the same day that Franklin & Marshall College announced it will not be playing sports this fall and that it's also postponing the start of its winter sports program until January 2021.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other stories to read: