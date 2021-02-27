There isn’t a dominant basketball team in Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball this season, boys or girls, big schools or small.

Lebanon’s boys edged Hempfield 41-40 in a tense, dramatic battle for the L-L League championship at Manheim Township Saturday.

The Black Knights came within a missed free throw, with 1.6 seconds left, of forcing overtime.

Certainly Hempfield was of championship caliber. So was Warwick. The Warriors beat Lebanon and Hempfield (by 21) in the past couple weeks. Manheim Township, which didn’t make the league playoffs, has quietly won eight straight, including over Lebanon, Hempfield and Warwick.

Then there’s Lancaster Catholic, Columbia … who knows how many?

Lancaster Catholic's girls led their league final with Hempfield by 15 with 12 minutes left before the Crusaders started looking as young as they are — their two best players, arguably, are freshmen — and came just unglued enough.

Even so, Hempfield's girls, who normally rely on defense, long, grinding possessions and pounding the ball inside, became the Golden State Warriors. The Black Knights got eight 3-pointers from six different players, and needed them all to win, 60-51, in overtime.

There‘s been a lot of that, as the games have gotten bigger this winter. Pandemic-ball has been strange, but the strangeness has now mostly been processed. This year’s playoff qualifiers are generally solid teams with a blind spot here and there, but also a hearty sort of grit.

Winning has meant finding something — a change-of-pace defense, a role player coming up huge — to provide a small edge.

An intangible edge the Lebanon camp has talked about, especially since beating Warwick in Lebanon Feb. 5, has been confidence.

“You know what, ‘Why not us?’ ’’ coach Tim Speraw said. “We kept saying, ‘Why aren’t we in the conversation?’

“We kind of started to get a little chip on our shoulder.’’

The Cedars cruised through the first half Saturday, guarding Hempfield seamlessly and cruising to a 24-12 lead. The Knights shot 5-for-25 for the half.

“This isn’t going to be this easy,’’ Speraw told his guys in the locker room.

It wasn’t.

Hempfield coach Danny Walck went to an extended 3-2 zone, which Lebanon’s excellent but smallish guards struggled to pass over, Saturday and in Thursday’s semifinal with Cocalico.

The Cedars managed just one point in a six-possession stretch of the third quarter. Hempfield vacuumed up the deficit, and pulled within 32-30 on Miguel Pena's 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter.

The remainder was part chess match, part wrestling match, part cliffhanging melodrama.

Two of the most important Cedars, point guard Luke Collins and Isaiah Rodriguez, fouled out. On the other hand, the Cedars were twice bailed out by foul calls when floundering against the zone in the frantic final minutes.

It became a tough game to play, coach, officiate and even watch, at least while sitting still.

The scramble against the zone did allow Rodriguez, an old-school center, some room to operate when the ball found him. Twice down the stretch, he took those chances to rumble to the rim and score, giving the Cedars a 40-36 league with 40 seconds left.

Hempfield had to make all the plays and shots after that, and it fell one short.

Played in largely empty gyms, it has been a masked, socially-distanced season unlike any other.

But also a remarkably dramatic one.

And you should know that the L-L League has likely never had this many very good, very young players. That story is coming.

For now, as his team cuts down the nets, Speraw spoke for everybody:

“I can only imagine if this place would have been jam-packed.’’