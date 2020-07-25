Michigan State announced Friday that it’s entire football program is in quarantine for two weeks after one player and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Which raises for the umpteenth time the $64,000 question: What if this happens during the season?

If it happened at the start of the season, obviously, MSU would not be playing the first two Saturdays. What would its scheduled opponents do? What would it mean for the Big Ten schedule?

If it happened mid-season, would it mean the Spartans’ previous opponents would also have to quarantine? Every previous opponent? Every previous opponent of every previous opponent?

There are dozens of subsidiary questions, none of them new to anyone who’s been paying attention.

America waited far too long to get serious about this pandemic. That can’t be fixed now. Commerce, and certainly education, will have to resume before there’s a vaccine or reliable treatment and thus before it’s “safe.’’

A preponderance of evidence about COVID-19 seems to indicate that it’s easy to get but hard to die from, especially if you’re young and healthy.

A preponderance of the evidence is not the same thing as proof.

Sport is life, dramatized.

Major league baseball is happening in the face of all this, but MLB seems, after a horrendous start, to have gotten serious and thoughtful about planning. Baseball is, to a large extent, a socially-distanced game to start with.

An NBA restart is about to happen, and what that league seems to be pulling off, within a mega-bubble in Orlando, is not far from miraculous.

But the NBA is by far the best-run American sports league, with a real partnership between players and owners. It’s playing just a quarter of a season, and the whole thing should be over by early October.

(Although we should note that the NBA, in COVID-19-ravaged Florida, is doing testing and getting results literally daily. Many of the sick, and health-care workers caring for them, are not.)

The NFL, uniquely, had the luxury of time, given its calendar and the timing of the pandemic. It has mostly wasted that time, but, you know, it’s the NFL. It can get away with being stupid and tone-deaf and it will probably, somehow, pull this off, too.

Even high school sports could conceivably (not easily, but conceivably) go forward with a small footprint, without fans or extensive travel or accouterments.

The game of major college football lives on at least as grand a stage as any game there is. But the sport of major college football has nothing like a commissioner or a player’s association. There are 130 teams. It cannot exist in a bubble.

The gigantic support staffs of major-college programs consist of adults who go home each night to families and homes and normal lives that include shopping and socializing, etc. Many college football coaches are in their 60s.

Yes, there is a financial imperative. It’s no coincidence that all the small-college conferences in our region that have already shut down or suspended their fall seasons, the PSAC and Centennial and Landmark and MAC, et al, make no money from sports.

That may mean pushing everything back to the spring is a better option for major colleges than even high schools, if for no other reason than the damage high school fall sports in the spring would do to spring sports in the spring.

Asked about spring football on a Zoom conference last month, Penn State AD Sandy Barbour said she opposed it, but didn’t come up with a bigger reason than “no spring (practice) for a second year in a row,’’ which seems like a microscopic concern.

As you may have noticed, LNP and all media are kicking into pre-football mode, with our rankings and previews and players to watch. We are hopeful. So are you.

Despite all that, here’s a prediction, based on much, much more evidence than most of the ones sportswriters make:

There will not be a college football season in 2020.