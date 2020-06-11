Multiple Lancaster-Lebanon League football players and cheerleaders were denied a shot at participating in the Big 33 Football Classic earlier this spring.

But everyone associated with the 63rd annual game, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be honored in a special virtual watch party, set for June 18 at 8 p.m. on the Big 33 YouTube channel and on Facebook Live.

Cocalico’s Brock Gingrich and Noah Palm were slated to represent Pennsylvania in the game against Maryland’s all-stars, which was set for May 25 in Harrisburg, but was shelved because of coronavirus concerns.

Palm will be featured during the watch party after he won the Marine’s Great American Rivalry Series Fan Favorite Contest. Cocalico was presented a $1,000 donation from the U.S. Marines in Palm’s name.

The watch party will also include former Cedar Cliff standout and Big 33 alum Coy Wire, who was the 2020 Honorary Chairperson. Plus former Harrisburg and USC quarterback Jimmy Jones, Big 33 Executive Director Garry Cathell, and Buddy Program, host family and cheerleader representatives.

Four L-L League cheerleaders were tabbed to participate in the game: Cocalico’s Caitlin Fassnacht and Gianna Titus, Northern Lebanon’s Katelyn Emborsky and Elco’s Jenna Heisel.

Emborsky is also slated to participate with Palm in the virtual watch party, which will also include video highlights of all of the Pennsylvania and Maryland players who were slated to play in this year’s game.

More information, including how to tune into the virtual watch party here.

