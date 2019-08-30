FAWN GROVE — Solanco used a bend but don't break defensive scheme and its vaunted rushing attack to control the action in a 27-21 nonleague victory over host Kennard-Dale on Friday night.
Fresh off allowing 534 yards in a loss to Northeastern York, Solanco benefited from a blocked punt, a blocked field goal attempt, two pass break-ups and a fumble recovery to gain its first win this season.
Senior fullback Nick Yannutz ran for 207 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Golden Mules.
Turning point: Leading by a touchdown, Yannutz converted a third-and-2 with a 46-yard dash to the end zone to give Solanco a 13-0 lead. After Kennard-Dale scored a touchdown to cut the lead to six, Yannutz ran for 49 yards on the first play of Solanco's next possession to set up his 13-yard touchdown run.
Star of the game: Yannutz carried the ball 21 times for his 207 yards. He scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter and on 46- and 13-yard runs in the third quarter. Yannutz capped off the scoring with 8:31 to go in the game with a 4-yard run.
Under the radar: Solanco QB Grady Unger threw for 41 yards — 30 coming on a completion on third-and-14 late in the first half — and he ran it nine times for 62 yards before taking a knee late in the game. He added a 38-yard run on a third-and-6 with nine minutes to go in the game to set up Yannutz's final touchdown.
Up next: Solanco (1-1) continues its nonleague schedule Friday when it travels to Adams County to take on a second straight York-Adams League opponent, New Oxford. The Colonials beat Conestoga Valley on Friday night. Last season, Solanco beat New Oxford 43-28.