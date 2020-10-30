Nick Tran entered the game with a clean season stat sheet — no carries, no yards and, of course, no touchdowns.

Now, suddenly, Tran’s numbers look gaudy after playing just one half of football.

Forced into action because of an injury, the sophomore made the most of his opportunity as he rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Conestoga Valley’s 35-0 win over McCaskey on Friday night in Witmer.

Jaiyell Plowden added a pair of touchdown runs, an 8-yarder in the first half and a 10-yarder in the second.

On the defense

The Buckskins (4-2) have now won three straight games and have only allowed seven points in the last two weeks.

McCaskey’s offense was held to 35 total yards and just two first downs. The Red Tornado (0-7) also turned the ball over four times and suffered its 24th loss in a row.

Booper banged up

Booper Johnson, CV’s leading rusher, limped off the field after a 5-yard run late in the second quarter. Johnson, who came into the game with 401 yards rushing, did not return and finished with 34 yards on 10 carries.

Up next

CV stays at home next Friday for a nonleague game against Penn Manor. McCaskey, meanwhile, looks to snap its 24-game losing streak at Octorara.