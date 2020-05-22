Alabama football coach Nick Saban chastised the Crimson Tide's mascot, AL, for not wearing a mask.
Saban told the mascot, which is a person in an elephant costume, to wear the face covering during a PSA for safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saban's message to the mascot was tongue-in-cheek but he was serious about practicing safety measures so we can have a football season this fall.
The coach is wearing a mask during the video and AL also dons a trunk covering following Saban's suggestion.
Here's the video of Saban's PSA from the Alabama football Twitter account.
A special message from Coach Saban, Big AL and Jeff Allen!#InThisTogether #RollTide pic.twitter.com/wLk8Du9R0V— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) May 21, 2020