Alabama football coach Nick Saban chastised the Crimson Tide's mascot, AL, for not wearing a mask.

Saban told the mascot, which is a person in an elephant costume, to wear the face covering during a PSA for safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saban's message to the mascot was tongue-in-cheek but he was serious about practicing safety measures so we can have a football season this fall.

The coach is wearing a mask during the video and AL also dons a trunk covering following Saban's suggestion.

Here's the video of Saban's PSA from the Alabama football Twitter account.