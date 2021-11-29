College athletes’ ability to profit from their images is changing the face of college sports.

Anyone paying attention could see that coming when state governments began passing name, image and likeness legislation in 2019.

Not everyone, of course, jumped in and grabbed a share of a new and dynamic market.

Nicholas Lord is not like everyone.

Lord is co-founder and CEO of NOCAP Sports, a startup that has, in a little over a year, made partnerships with more than 60 schools and thousands of college athletes in the burgeoning NIL industry.

Two weeks ago, NOCAP announced a $2.5 million round of seed funding, including investments from venture capital firms and executives from the Philadelphia Union, Wasserman Media Group, College Hunks, Orreco and Pulse Sports and Entertainment, among others.

“When I was still in college, I was trying to figure out something to do in the entrepreneurship space,’’ said the 24-year-old Lord, a Lancaster native. “I started out connecting college coaches with college athletes.

“When I started hearing about NIL, I got really excited about that.’’

Lord graduated from Penn Manor High School and Gettysburg College, and played basketball at both. Somewhere in there he learned a lot about making connections and deals.

While still in college, he secured partnerships with his co-founders, Casey Floyd, a former NCAA compliance officer at the universities of Michigan and Utah, and Stan Golubtsov, a technology officer who has worked at startups like BeatsMusic and NerdWallet.

“I never even met them,’’ Lord said, “except virtually.’’

Lord is a thoroughly modern businessman; he lives in the Philadelphia area, but does most of what he does, including hiring, over the Internet.

“You’re not limited by where you are,’’ he said. “You can hire the best from all over the world.’’

Among the schools partnered with NOCAP are Villanova and the entire Philadelphia “City Six,’’ Arkansas, UNLV and Boise State. Collin Gillespie, the star Villanova point guard, is a Sports Ambassador for the company.

Sarah Fuller, the Vanderbilt soccer player who became the first woman to play football for a Power Five school as a placekicker in 2020, is NOCAP’s Director of Athlete Relations.

NOCAP describes itself as a digital marketplace. It allows schools to create marketing platforms for schools, and/or for athletes, for marketing purposes.

For the schools, it provides a way to showcase athletes without the responsibility of monitoring NCAA compliance and documentation.

For athletes, it provides a portal accessed by companies looking to partner with them and helps the athletes with financial literacy, branding, entrepreneurship, and how to achieve financial freedom.

NOCAP charges neither the athletes nor the schools. It makes its money from companies looking to connect their brands with athletes or schools.

“We’re pretty much the only company with that position in the market,’’ Lord said.

NOCAP has had to turn down business with companies the NCAA deems off-limits for athlete endorsements, such as firms that sell alcohol or performance-related drugs or supplements.

On the other hand, Lord said he’s recently found a company interested in working with rodeo athletes.

You’d expect schools like Montana, Wyoming and Texas Tech in that arena, but Michigan State? Yes, Michigan State has an intercollegiate rodeo team.

The landscape is changing. Some schools — Michigan is one — are already giving athletes a cut of merchandise sales.

Lord thinks the next frontier might be for lower-profile athletes, in non-revenue sports or at small colleges.

“Some sponsors are starting to think, rather than sponsor one or two athletes, why not sponsor 10 with 5,000 (social media) followers?’’ he said.

A small-college athlete well-known in a given market, or even in one college town, could run a camp or a golf outing, monetize a podcast, market a non-athletic skill, etc.

“It’s amazing, how influential athletes can be,’’ Lord said. “Yet they’re the only people in the nation who weren’t allowed to monetize their personal brand. That’s ridiculous.’’