On Feb. 22, 1980, the United States beat the Soviet Union 4-3 in an ice hockey game at the Lake Placid Olympics. It was one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

The Americans had lost to the USSR 10-3 in their final exhibition game before the Olympics.

Led by coach Herb Brooks and team captain Mike Eruzione, the U.S. went on to win the gold medal. Eruzione scored the winning goal halfway through the third period.

Goalie Jim Craig made the one-goal lead stand up making numerous big saves down the stretch in a game where the Soviets outshot the Americans 39-16.

Box score United States 4, USSR 3 from USAhockey.com

The game became known as the "Miracle on Ice" after announcer Al Michaels in the closing seconds said, "Do you believe in Miracles?"

Here's video of the last minute of the contest with Michaels doing the play-by-play.