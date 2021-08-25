Time was not on Wilson’s side last football season.

Literally two hours after District Three officials approved the pigskin playoff brackets and said no teams would be added if a squad had to forfeit because of COVID-19, lo and behold Harrisburg had an outbreak, and the Cougars opted out of the four-team Class 6A bracket.

Wilson, the fifth seed and the first team out, could — could — have slid in for Harrisburg and taken on York in the semifinals. The Bulldogs would have had all week to prep. But District Three stuck to its freshly minted plans, meaning no postseason trip for the Bulldogs.

That didn’t go over so well in West Lawn, which is a football hotbed, to say the least.

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section One PIAA: Class 6A Head coach: Doug Dahms (16th season, 161-31) Base offense: Spread Zone Option Base defense: Multiple n 2020 results: 6-1 (5-0 L-L) Key players returning: QB Gannon Brubaker, DB Josh Drake, WR-LB T.J. Flite, RB-LB Gavin Lenart, DB Erick Jackson, WRDB Cam Jones, RB-LB Jadyn Jones, DT Elian Rodriguez, WR-DB Spencer Thenga

The Bulldogs, who never lack in the motivation department, hit 2021 with some added drive — not only to defend their Section One crown, but to earn their way into the district bracket.

“There’s a sense of urgency,” senior two-way threat Gavin Lenart said. “We all have the same kind of groove right now, and that’s working hard and winning. We all trust each other, and we’ll be ready to go.”

Dropping a 48-7 decision to backyard rival and eventual District Three Class 5A champ Governor Mifflin last fall will also drive the Bulldogs who, it’s safe to say, will be playing with chips on their shoulders.

About the offense

There is one full-time player due back in Wilson’s spread scheme, and that’s RB Jadyn Jones. He’s a good one. A 500-yard rusher last fall, he has the skills to double that number this time around.

“He should do a ton of damage,” said Lenart, who will share the backfield with Jones. “His versatility is what sets him apart. If he wants to, he can break your ankles. But if he wants to, he can also run right over you. He’s not a slow guy. He’s just scary.”

There was a camp battle for the QB spot, with holdover Gannon Brubaker and Berks Catholic transfer Brad Hoffman vying for the starting gig. Brubaker was slowed by an injury this summer; Hoffman was getting up to speed with Wilson’s spread package after piloting the Saints’ Wing-T scheme the last couple of years.

The O-line will be revamped, although Jack Dendall and Kyle Hassler have some trench experience. Wilson must also replace all-star QB Kaleb Brown, a Penn State recruit, and all-star kicker Jack Wagner, so skipper Doug Dahms and his staff have been super busy.

“We’re going to have 10 new faces on offense,” Dahms said. “So they haven’t had much time to build that chemistry yet because they’re still learning. Skill level we’re OK. We just have to do it on a Friday night.”

About the defense

If there is one unit in the L-L League that nobody ever worries about, it’s Wilson’s defense. And the Bulldogs have some vet players due back on that side of the ball, including edge rusher Elian Rodriguez, Lenart blowing stuff up at LB, and D-backs Josh Drake, Erick Jackson, Spencer Thenga and all-star Cam Jones.

There are a lot of familiar names in Wilson’s camp; there are also a lot of vacancies in the starting-gig department. That’s usually not a problem for the Bulldogs, but the pressure is on with nonleague showdowns against powerhouses Central Dauphin and Governor Mifflin in the near future.

“We have to get better and be more confident up front on both sides of the ball,” Dahms noted. “And our secondary has to be a bit more aggressive. But right now, everyone is still learning.”

Final word

“I worry about how hungry we are,” Dahms said. “Sometimes teams that win a lot aren’t necessarily hungry. Hopefully they’re hungry because of the whole playoff scenario thing last year. And hopefully they’re hungry because Mifflin kind of embarrassed us last year.”