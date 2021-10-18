Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Jacksonville Jaguars a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in a game played Sunday in London, as reported by the Associated Press. The Jags win snapped a 20-game losing streak, second longest in NFL history.

Wright, a 2014 Lampeter- Strasburg graduate playing just his third game for Jacksonville also made a 54-yarder to tie the game at 20 with 3:40 remaining.

He was 3 for 3 on field goal tries Sunday.

Here's Wright's game-wining 53-yard kick.

Here's Wright's 54-yard field goal that just slipped past the right upright to tie the game at 20 with 3:40 left in the game.