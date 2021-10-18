Dolphins Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15), right, kicks a field goal to win the match during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.

 Matt Dunhan - staff, AP

Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Jacksonville Jaguars a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in a game played Sunday in London, as reported by the Associated Press. The Jags win snapped a 20-game losing streak, second longest in NFL history.

Wright, a 2014 Lampeter- Strasburg graduate playing just his third game for Jacksonville also made a 54-yarder to tie the game at 20 with 3:40 remaining.

He was 3 for 3 on field goal tries Sunday.

Here's Wright's game-wining 53-yard kick.

Here's Wright's 54-yard field goal that just slipped past the right upright to tie the game at 20 with 3:40 left in the game.

