On Jan. 10, 1982, the San Francisco 49ers' Dwight Clark caught Joe Montana's pass in the back of the end zone for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship game.

The play, which started with 58 seconds remaining in the game, became known as "The Catch," and gave the Niners a 28-27 lead following the extra point.

Montana rolled to his right pursued by three Dallas defenders. The 49ers QB, launched the pass just before he went out of bounds. And it was hauled in by Clark, who made a leaping, fingertip catch in front of Dallas cornerback Everson Walls in the back, right corner of the end zone.

The Niners iced the game when they recovered a fumble by Cowboys quarterback Danny White.

Here's video of the catch, along with commentary from sports writers and sportscasters looking back at the game.

The win sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl where the beat the Cincinnati Bengals to record their first Super Bowl win. The Niners went on to win the Super Bowl four times in nine seasons.

Super Bowl results via pro-football-reference.com