After back-to-back weeks of dramatic finishes, the NFL is down to its final two teams. The Los Angeles Rams will get to play at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The game will air on NBC at 6:30 p.m. Both Peacock and fuboTV have streaming rights as well.

Home-field advantage

For the second straight season, a team will be competing in the Super Bowl at its home field. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where both the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers play, is the host site for the Big Game.

Super Bowl LV took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, last year. That was a boon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 for their second Super Bowl victory (the seventh for quarterback Tom Brady).

How they got here

Interestingly, each team made it to the Super Bowl as their conference's #4 seed. It's the first time in NFL history where no top-three seeds advanced to the title game.

The Bengals, winners of the AFC North with a 10-7 record, opened up the playoffs with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders before outlasting the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 with a walk-off field goal at the end of regulation from rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

Cincinnati was down by as much as 21-3 in the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, who were looking to clinch a spot in their third consecutive Super Bowl. However, down 21-10 at the break, the Bengals rallied in the second half to go up 24-21, though KC kicker Harrison Butker sent the game to overtime on a last-second field goal.

In the extra period, the Bengals defense forced a turnover on an interception, and the offense drove into field-goal range for McPherson, who split the uprights to give his team a 27-24 win. It's the first Super Bowl in 33 years for Cincinnati, who lost their only appearance 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, the Rams (12-5) defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in an NFC West showdown during Wild Card weekend. They had a 27-3 advantage in the divisional round over the Buccaneers before Tampa mounted a wild comeback to tie the game late, though LA kicker Matt Gay was able to convert a field goal as time expired for a 30-27 win.

The Rams trailed for much of the NFC Championship game against the 49ers in another NFC West battle, but 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter was enough to push them ahead to win 20-17. They last played in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots, losing 13-3.

The Rams have one Lombardi Trophy to their name, a 23-16 victory against the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV, famously ending in "The Tackle" where linebacker Mike Jones stopped Titans wideout Kevin Dyson one yard short of the goal line on the final play of the game.

Betting odds

The Rams initially opened as -3.5 favorites before most sportsbooks shifted the line to -4. The total is currently set at -48.5.

Who's performing at the Halftime Show?

In terms of musical acts, the Super Bowl LVI halftime show will be one of the largest in history, with five different artists set to take the stage. Fittingly for the California setting, three Los Angeles natives will perform: rapper/producer Dr. Dre, and two of his longtime proteges, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. Another Dr. Dre disciple, rapper Eminem, will join them, along with R&B songstress Mary J. Blige.

Crazy enough to buy tickets? Here's how

If you're willing to throw down enough money to take in the Super Bowl in person, tickets are on sale now at On Location, the NFL's official partner for this season. The current cheapest package? $5,737.50. The lowest prices on Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster and SeatGeek are similarly over $5,000.