Today's sports celeb birthday -- March 11

Dan Kreider

Kreider, a Manheim Central grad, spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a member of the Steelers team that beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in Super Bowl XL.

A fullback, much of Kreider's time with the Steelers was spent blocking for Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis.

He did score four touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh, two rushing and two receiving.

Here are highlights of Kreider's NFL career, including his Super Bowl season with the Steelers.

Kreider's last two seasons in the NFL, he played for the St. Louis Rams (2008) and the Arizona Cardinals (2009).

Kreider played college ball at New Hampshire where he was coached by former Eagles coach Chip Kelly.